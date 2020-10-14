Parker takes solo lead at QLD PGA Trainee Champs

Maroochy River Golf Club PGA Trainee Luke Parker has moved out to a three stoke lead with one round remaining at the 2020 Coca-Cola QLD PGA Trainee Championship.

Wet, windy conditions greeted the PGA Trainee field at Windaroo Lakes Golf Club in the City of Logan where Parker was able to combat the conditions for a third round of even par, taking his total score to 3-under par with 18 holes still to play.

Parker played a tradesman like round in the tricky conditions with birdies on holes seven and 12 and bogeys on holes three and seventeen.

“The best part of my game this week has been my driving however I have putted well too, not missing any short ones which I am happy with in these conditions,” said Parker.

“I have been grinding it out as I have not exactly hit my irons consistently close but it’s been pretty good otherwise.”

Elliot Beel has moved to outright second place following a third round of 75, taking the Mackay Golf Club PGA Trainee to an even par total while proving that the best way to play the Windaroo layout is to play mistake free golf.

“I just made three or four minor mistakes and it cost me each time,” said Beel, who recorded a birdie on hole 12 and bogeys on holes three, eight, 16 and 17.



“The good news is that around here I am definitely close enough still to win however Luke is playing extremely well so we will see.”

City of Logan local Dean Jamieson of Hills Golf Club will draw on memories of his come-from-behind effort at last year’s QLD PGA Trainee Championship when he begins the fourth and final round from third place, four shots back from Parker.

Round 4 of the 2020 QLD PGA Trainee Championship will begin at 10.40am AEST on Thursday from Windaroo Lakes Golf Club in the City of Logan.

For the full leaderboard, tee times and further information on the tournament visit pga.org.au.