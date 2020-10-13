Parker, Beel share QLD PGA Trainee Champs lead

Maroochy River Golf Club PGA Trainee Luke Parker and Mackay Golf Club PGA Trainee Elliot Beel share the lead at the halfway point of the 2020 Coca-Cola QLD PGA Trainee Championship with scores of 3-under.

Beel, who travelled all the way from Mackay for the tournament, fired a brilliant second round of 3-under 69 including five birdies to post the low round of the day in windy conditions at Windaroo Lakes Golf Club in the City of Logan.

“I am just loving being here with all the guys and girls,” said Beel. “I don’t see them much living in Mackay and I think it is helping me relax on the course which is working because I’ve been playing really well so far.”

Parker’s round also included five birdies for a score of 71 to accompany his opening round of 70.

“Playing most of my golf at Maroochy River where it is very open and wide is a common thing, I felt pretty comfortable out there today,” said Parker.

The pair holds a comfortable three-shot lead over 2019 runner-up Dean Jamieson of Hills Golf Club who sits at even par following scores of 70 and 74 in rounds one and two respectively.

Round one leader Ray Harris and Mt Coolum Golf Club’s TJ King sit tied for fourth place at 2-over the card but with moving day ahead, the unique Windaroo layout is expected to throw in more twists and turns for the 49-player field.

The 2020 championship is shaping up to be a tightly fought contest yet again with anyone within 8-10 shots still capable of victory.

Round 3 of the 2020 QLD PGA Trainee Championship will begin at 10.40am AEST from Windaroo Lakes Golf Club in the City of Logan.

For live scores and additional event information visit pga.org.au.