Parker a shock victor at Lismore Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

Californian Perry Parker has broken a five-year winless drought on the SParms PGA Legends Tour a day after his worst round of the 2022 season.

Highlighting the vagaries of professional golf, Parker responded to his round of 81 at the First National Real Estate Casino Legends Pro-Am at Casino Golf Club on Sunday with a four-under 66 to clinch the Lismore Legends Pro-Am at Lismore Workers Golf Club.

A regular visitor to the SParms PGA Legends Tour, Parker has not tasted success since the Springwood Legends Pro-Am in 2017 and was shocked at his 15-shot turnaround from one day to the next.

“I finally found some game,” said Parker who had six birdies and two bogeys on the tight and tricky layout.

The 2021 Australian PGA Seniors champion Guy Wall was one shot back in outright second with a round of three-under 67 with Brad Burns, David Fearns and Canadian Ken Tarling carding 68s to round out the top 5.

Peter Jones made it successive wins with a one-shot win at the Casino Legends Pro-Am.

While Parker struggled at Casino the day prior it was the continuation of a run of good form for Peter Jones.

Jones shot three-under 67 to win the First National Casino Legends Pro-Am, adding to his win a week earlier at the New Era Technology – Easts Maitland Legends Charity Pro-Am at Easts Leisure and Golf.

Jones was five-under with four to play before dropping two shots late, an accurate day with the driver and putter that was performing adding to his more consistent ball-striking in recent weeks.

Canadian Ken Tarling added to the strong play of the internationals with second spot at two-under, Richard Backwell third with a round of one-under 69.