‘Parallels are uncanny’: Chalmers replaces world No.1 at Byron Nelson

Greg Chalmers has taken a typically self-deprecating approach to his elevation into the field for this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson in his home state of Texas.

The 47-year-old has made just three appearances on the PGA TOUR thus far in 2021 but is the beneficiary of the misfortune to have fallen Dustin Johnson, the world No.1 announcing his withdrawal due to ongoing knee “discomfort”.

Johnson’s place in the field has been taken by Chalmers, who greeted the news of his role as a high-profile replacement on Twitter in deadpan fashion.

“The parallels are uncanny,” Chalmers said.

The inclusion of Chalmers takes the Aussie presence at TPC Craig Ranch to seven, joining Aaron Baddeley, Jason Day, Rhein Gibson, Marc Leishman, Cameron Percy and John Senden in the final tune-up ahead of next week’s US PGA Championship.

In a statement released by the PGA TOUR, Johnson expressed his disappointment in missing the event that pays homage to the great Byron Nelson, winner of 52 PGA TOUR titles.

“Unfortunately, the knee discomfort I occasionally experience has returned and, after consultation with my team and trainers, I feel it is best that I remain at home and focus on my rehabilitation work,” Johnson said.

“I am not pleased about this situation as I was really looking forward to playing this week.”

Tied for 22nd at the Puerto Rico Open in February, Chalmers last played the AT&T Byron Nelson in 2018 with a best finish a tie for 16th back in 2009.

It is a tournament in which Australians have a rich history, Peter Thomson winning in 1956 along with Bruce Devlin (1969), Adam Scott (2008), Jason Day (2010) and Steven Bowditch (2015).