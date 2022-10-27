Panellists confirmed for Women in Golf Careers Showcase - PGA of Australia

With only three weeks to go, the countdown is well and truly on to the inaugural PGA Golf Learning Hub Open Day on November 19.

Set to feature the Women in Golf Careers Showcase – presented thanks to support of the Victorian Government – we are thrilled to announce the first round of outstanding panellists who will be joining us on the day.

Bringing decades of experience, we are excited to announce that professional golfer Grace Lennon, Phoebe Torrance of Metropolitan Golf Club and Gerri O’Callaghan of Sandy Golf Links, have all joined the line-up as panellists.

Covering all areas of the industry, from playing professionally, golf club management and even working as a course superintendent, each of our panellists will inspire with their stories of success working in golf.

Together, they will help to lay out a path for success in the industry. Having created their own thriving careers, they are passionate about helping all women and girls understand that working in golf is not only a viable option, but a distinctly rewarding one.

Minister for Community Sport Ros Spence said:

“This showcase taps into the wealth of experience of some outstanding female leaders in the sport.”

“I encourage young golfers keen to tee up career opportunities as players, administrators, greenskeepers and designers to take advantage of this showcase.”

“Victorians love their golf and the sport supports hundreds of jobs across the state, that’s why we’re backing more career pathways in to the industry.”

GRACE LENNON:

“I still strive to compete when I can but am enjoying being able to assist golfers with the knowledge I have obtained in my career.”

Grace began playing golf at age 6. Thereafter, she played all throughout her school years and by age 17 had represented Australia in several different events playing alongside the likes of Minjee Lee, Hannah Green and Su Oh.

In 2013 Lennon was ranked number 17 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. She turned professional in 2014, before playing events in Asia, Europe and the USA.

In 2020, she completed her WPGA/PGA bridging course and has been coaching at the Albert Park Driving range for just over 18 months.

PHOEBE TORRANCE:

“My experience and passion for golf to date has provided me with great worldwide successes and opportunities.”

In her current role as Women’s Golf and Development Manager at Metropolitan Golf Club, Phoebe oversees all women’s tuition and development, women’s events and additionally provides support to the women’s committee.

Phoebe’s golf and professional journey began in the UK, where she graduated from the University of Birmingham in 2018 with a First Class with honours Bachelor of Science degree in Golf Management, coupled with qualifying as a full PGA professional.

Phoebe’s journey in golf has taken her to some of the world’s most prestigious golf clubs, such as Sunningdale Golf Club (UK), The Wentworth Club (UK), and currently Metropolitan Golf Club (AUS). Additionally she has worked at world class events such as the Women’s British Open, the BMW Championship, and the World Cup of Golf.

GERRI O’CALLAGHAN:

Gerrie began playing golf at the age of 13 and although she wanted to be a commercial pilot growing up, golf came calling.

In her late twenties, Gerri began her career in greenkeeping at the Sandhurst Club, before undertaking an adult apprenticeship in Horticulture Recreational Turf Management in order to upskill. Adding a Diploma to her Apprenticeship, Gerri was appointed Assistant Superintendent at Sandy Golf Links in 2011.

A thriving career, she spent seven years at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, before returning to Sandy Golf Links in 2020, where she was promoted to Superintendent in 2021.

