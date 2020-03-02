Pampling narrowly misses 17-year slice of history

Rodger Davis’s 17-year reign as the most recent Aussie winner on the Champions Tour remains intact after Rod Pampling succumbed to a red-hot Bernhard Langer in the closing stages of the Cologuard Classic in Arizona.

Three shots back of 36-hole leader Brett Quigley when the final round began, Pampling roared into contention with a front nine of 4-under 32.

He claimed a share of the lead with a fifth birdie at the par-4 10th and was on track to record an Australian victory on the US seniors tour for the first time since Davis triumphed at the 2003 Toshiba Senior Classic.

A three-time winner on the PGA TOUR and in just his sixth start as a member of the 50-plus brigade, Pampling was joined by playing partner Langer at 16-under at the par-4 11th but couldn’t keep pace over the closing holes.

Failure to get up-and-down from the bunker led to a bogey at 14 and a three-putt at the par-3 16th led to a second dropped shot, Pampling finishing tied for third four shots adrift of Langer who recorded his 116th professional win and now has a win in each of the past six decades.

“I was paired with Rod Pampling and he was pushing me,” Langer said post-round.

“He was ahead of me, then I got level, then I got ahead, then he pushed ahead again.

“That was probably good for me, to not let up whatsoever.”

It is not only Pampling with an eye on breaking Australia’s Champions Tour drought with Stephen Leaney recording a bogey-free 4-under 69 to finish tied for ninth with David McKenzie rounding out his tournament with a 1-over 74 to be tied for 65th.

Cologuard Classic

Omni Tucson National, Tucson, Arizona

T3 Rod Pampling 67-68-70—205 $US112,200

T9 Stephen Leaney 69-70-69—208 $36,975

T65 David McKenzie 75-72-74—221 $2,125