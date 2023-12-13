Pampling a winner on PGA Legends Tour debut - PGA of Australia

Back in Queensland and making his debut appearance on the PGA Legends Tour, Rod Pampling produced a 4-under-par 66 to win the Noosa Atlas Golf Services Legends Pro-Am.

A winner on the Champions Tour in the United States this year, Pampling has been mixing golf with relaxing at home with family and friends in Brisbane over the past month, including playing in the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland.

With his driver and short irons working well, the 54-year-old had a two-shot win at Noosa Golf Club, finishing ahead of another Champions Tour regular David McKenzie and fellow Queenslander Richard Backwell.

Stephen Woodhead produced the shot of the day, holing out for a one on the 135m par-3 fifth hole.

PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit leader Andre Stolz had a rare off day, finishing in a tie for 29th at 3-over, while a round of 70 gave Allan Cooper a victory in the super seniors division.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“It was a fun day, beautiful weather and I made a few putts here and there,” Pampling said.

“It’s fun to be back out here with a lot of familiar faces.

“I’ve played events here (at this golf course) for a long time but it’s been five years since I’ve been back. Covid shut me down for three years and then I had a sore knee last year but it’s been good to be back.

“Obviously having a win makes it even better.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

-4 (66): Rod Pampling

-2 (68): Richard Backwell, David McKenzie

-1 (69): Martin Peterson, Murray Lott, David Fearns, Euan Walters, Donald Edwards

NEXT UP

The Sunshine Coast is home to the PGA Legends Tour for the next week as the country’s best over-50 professionals contest the annual Sunshine Coast Series with four events through until next Wednesday.