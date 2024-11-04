Positive Page finds a victory at Sale - PGA of Australia

Nathan Page started the Gippsland swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am series by denying Mark Panopoulous back-to-back victories with a one-shot win at the Sporting Legends Sale Pro-Am on Sunday.

Coming off a victory at Box Hill, Panopoulos shot a 2-under-par in the morning wave at Sale only to be pipped by Page’s 3-under 68 in the afternoon.

The 21-year-old was back on the pro-am circuit after bypassing the Queensland PGA Championship on the Challenge PGA Tour of Australasia as he managed a groin complaint which he hopes doesn’t affect his plans for the rest of 2024.

“I just couldn’t do the six days in a row,” Page said.

“It probably came at a good time because I wasn’t in a good mental space either.”

HOW THE WINNER’S SCORE UNFOLDED

Beginning his round at the seventh hole, Page reeled off six straight pars before birdies came at the 13th, 15th and 18th with a solitary bogey at the 17th.

He birdied the first to make it four birdies in seven holes before parring his way to the end.

Meanwhile, Panopoulos was 4-under before two bogeys cost him the chance of the another title.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

Page said: “It was a good steady round. I just wanted to go out there and be positive. That’s something I’ve been working on a bit the last few weeks. Just trusting that what I’m doing will come.

“I made a few nice par putts early and then was able to work my way into it nicely.

“The greens are pretty small and the fairways are tight so you’ve got to be pinpoint and then the wind made it even more difficult which you can definitely see in the results with 3-under winning.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

67: Nathan Page (Vic)

68: Mark Panopoulos (NSW); Caleb Bovalina (Vic)

69: Chris Mueck (Vic)

71: Jayden Cripps (NSW); Steven Jones (Vic); Cameron Kelly (Vic); Michael Choi (Vic); Hayden Webb

NEXT UP

The Gippsland swing for the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series continues with the Community Bank Trafalgar & District Pro-Am at Trafalgar Golf Club on Wednesday