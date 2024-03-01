Page warms up for Tour finale with Shelly Beach victory - PGA of Australia

Victorian Nathan Page secured his first adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win for 2024, shooting a bogey-free 6-under-par 65 to claim the Hahn Shelly Beach Pro-Am on the NSW Central Coast on Friday.

Birdies on his final two holes secured Page, who only turned pro last year, a one-shot win over a group of three NSW professionals – Bryce Hohnen, James Conran and Robbie Minns.

Page secured his Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia card at Qualifying School at Moonah Links in April and has had a best finish of equal eighth at the Heritage Classic in his rookie Tour season to sit 65th on the Order of Merit.

After missing out on qualifying for this week’s New Zealand Open, a pro-am victory with soothe some of that disappointment ahead of the Tour finale at The National in a fortnight.

Like Page, Hohnen and Minns posted their 66s in the morning wave, while Conran’s 5-under was the best of the afternoon field.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Starting his round on the second hole in the morning shotgun start, Page had five straight pars on one of the layout’s most testing stretches of holes before gaining some momentum with birdies on the seventh and ninth.

It was a late charge that secured his win, with the Victorian picking up four shots in his last five holes, including back-to-back birdies on the par-5 18th and first.

WHAT THE WINNERS SAID

“I had a quick look at the course with a mate when we drove up on Monday. It’s a lovely course with some great views,” Page said of the beachside course.

“I missed a couple of putts early but got it going late then drained a few nice 10-footers to keep things rolling.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

65: Nathan Page

66: Bryce Hohnen, Robbie Minns, James Conran

67: Sung Park, Luke Parker

68: William Bruyeres, Andrew Richards, Arthur Barakat, Alexander Simpson, Dillon Hart, Gavin Fairfax, Patrick Joseph

NEXT UP

The 2023/24 adidas PGA Pro-Am Series reaches its conclusion in Victoria next week with events at Northern, Keysborough, Eynesbury and Geelong.