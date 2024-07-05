Page produces miracle birdie to win Emu Park Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

It was not how he drew it up on the tee but Victorian Nathan Page conjured the birdie he needed on the final hole to claim the 36-hole JRT Group Emu Park Pro-Am at Emu Park Golf Course near Rockhampton.

Winner of the North Queensland Series in May, Page followed up the equal best round of day one with a 5-under 67 in windy conditions in Round 2, his 12-under total enough for a one-stroke victory from Zach Maxwell (66) with James Marchesani (69) third at 10-under par.

In a field full of Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia regulars, Page needed something special on the final hole to edge clear.

Going to what had been a trusty cut off the tee all tournament, Page double-crossed himself and hit his tee shot onto the opposite fairway.

It was a mere blip, however, as he lofted a shot over the trees to two feet and the winning birdie.

“It was good to do it in the moment. It was a good feeling,” said Page.

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Beginning his second round from the 17th tee, Page opened with three pars before unleashing a birdie barrage.

He had five birdies in the space of seven holes from the third hole, his momentum disrupted only by a bogey at the short par-4 sixth.

A bogey at the par-4 11th for the second straight day was another step back but a birdie at the par-5 13th and his miracle closer on 16 was all he needed to get the job done.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“It was good to back it up today in the bit of wind and shoot 5-under,” said Page.

“Just kind of got my putting going a bit more over the last couple of days than I have this whole trip.

“The mentality kind of shifts a little bit from going low. Just kind of damage control when it’s this windy. I was lucky to stick a few close I guess and make some birdies when I needed to.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Nathan Page 65-67—132

2 Zachary Maxwell 67-66—133

3 James Marchesani 65-69—134

T4 Lachlan Armour 65-70—135

T4 Lincoln Tighe 66-69—135

T6 Jay Mackenzie 67-69—136

T6 Caleb Bovalina 68-68—136

T6 James Conran 69-67—136

NEXT UP

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series heads south on its Queensland swing on Saturday for the inaugural Biloela Pro-Am at Biloela Golf Course.