Owen shoots 62 on sand to win Port Hedland Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

A first time on sand greens proved the charm for Joseph Owen who shot 62 in the second round to win the 29th Roy Hill Golf Classic Pro-Am by three at Port Hedland Golf Club.

Thanking good mate Brady Watt for enticing him to make the 1,600-kilometre trip north of Perth, Owen came from two strokes back of Round 1 leader Scott Strange with a birdie barrage in the second round.

He had 10 birdies and no bogeys for a two-round total of 16-under par, three clear of Braden Becker (64), Ryan Peake (65) and Jordan Doull (60), who smashed the course record with 11 birdies, an eagle and a single bogey.

New Zealand-born but now a Perth resident who won the 2022 Victorian Amateur, the Lake Karrinyup Country Club member adapted quickly to the vagaries of sand greens for his first adidas PGA Pro-Am Series win.

“This is my first time on sand greens, so I have not had any success,” Owen said.

“It was a new experience and I think I did pretty well.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Paired with Josh Greer and starting from the third tee, Owen generated early momentum with birdies at three of his first five holes.

He made pars at both eight and nine to enter the back nine 3-under on his round and would be 10-under by the time he walked off the 18th green.

Owen made back-to-back birdies at 10 and 11 and again at 13 and 14 before reeling off three straight from the 16th hole to take control of the tournament.

Becker and Doull both made charges and Peake went 36 holes bogey-free yet it wasn’t enough to rein Owen in.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“Yesterday I actually didn’t feel like I hit it that well,” said Owen.

“I putted well on the sand greens from close range so today I thought if I could hit it a little bit better and give myself a few more opportunities, I thought I was a good chance to have a good round. I think I did that.

“I made really good birdies on 16 and 17. I thought those were two pretty tricky holes and to birdie those gave me a good little cushion going into my last three holes.

“That was key.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Joseph Owen 66-62—128

T2 Braden Becker 67-64—131

T2 Jordan Doull 71-60—131

T2 Ryan Peake 66-65—131

5 Scott Strange 64-68—132

6 Peter Cooke 66-68—134

7 Joshua Greer 66-69—135

8 Brady Watt 69-67—136

NEXT UP

Broome Golf Club hosts the WS6 Invitational on Tuesday in the lead-up to the two-day Broome Furnishings – Carpet Paint and Tile Pro-Am starting Friday while in Queensland the Mining Towns Series continues at Tieri on Wednesday with the JET Group Tieri Pro-Am.