Outback Queensland Masters sells out

In only its second staging the Outback Queensland Masters has sold out.

The achievement of selling out a month before tee-off across all six events comes after the inaugural 2019 event was awarded the Australia’s Best New Event at the 2020 Australian Event Awards.

Luke Bates, Golf Australia State Manager – QLD, was thrilled that so many people had signed up for the 2021 event, which will visit six towns across Outback Queensland.

“The host golf courses and their members will provide such a unique experience for all participants, we are extremely excited to see a great mix of players from across Australia converge to Outback Queensland in June and July,’’ he said.

“Of course with so many people playing this also increases the chances of the one million dollar hole in one prize going off in Longreach or a $10,000 Hole in one prize at one of the five events leading up to the finale.

“This has been an enormous team effort and we would especially like to thank our strategic partners Tourism and Events Queensland, the Queensland Government, who supported the event through the Year of Outback Tourism Events Program, and PGA of Australia.

“Support from local golf clubs and their members who so eagerly embraced the masters has been integral to this success. It could not have been staged without assistance from Banana Shire Council, Murweh Regional Council, Blackall Tambo Regional Council , Flinders Shire Council, Quilpie Shire Council and Longreach Regional Council.”

Queensland’s Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, said more than 1000 players from across Australia will compete in the event, which begins on June 19 at Biloela.

“The Queensland Government, via Tourism and Events Queensland, created this unique event in 2019 in partnership with Golf Australia, to showcase Queensland’s world-class Outback experiences and drive visitors to the region,” the Premier said.

The event, which runs over six weekends from June 19 to July 25 will visit six Outback locations, including Biloela, Charleville, Quilpie, Blackall and Hughenden before concluding with the ‘Million Dollar Hole-in-One Challenge’ in Longreach.

“Selling out a month before the event kicks off demonstrates the huge pull the Outback Queensland Masters has for visitors and the strength of the concept,” the Premier said.

“Providing a boost in visitor numbers to Outback Queensland through this event couldn’t come at a better time.

“Because of Queensland’s strong response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are now in a position where people feel confident to travel to events across the state, while people in other parts of the world are bunkering down for the third or fourth lockdown.”

Tourism and Sport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the event was on par to bring great outcomes to the host Outback towns.

“In 2019, the event resulted in more than 3,800 visitor nights contributing more than $1.4 million to the outback economy,” he said.

“This year, the event is expected to contribute more than 5000 visitor nights for Outback Queensland – a strong increase from 2019.”

Bates said he was delighted that the team’s work was rewarded with a sell-out success, and added that live entertainment would include Queensland favourites, Busby Marou performing live in Biloela, leading Australian singer Casey Donavan in Quilpie and country-pop/rock star, Casey Barnes in Longreach, with further acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

SCHEDULE

19-20 June Biloela

26-27 June Charleville

03-04 July Quilpie

10-11 July Blackall

17-18 July Hughenden

23-25 July Longreach (Million dollar hole-in-one challenge)

For more information go to the website here