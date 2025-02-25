Smylie, Herbert set for a Order of Merit showdown - PGA of Australia

With one lifetime achievement fulfilled off the course in Queenstown on Monday, Lucas Herbert can now turn his sights to achieving others on the course at the New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport.

Now engaged to girlfriend Erica after popping the question on a hill overlooking Lake Wakatipu, the Ripper GC team member, currently ranked third on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit, is hunting down the No.1, Elvis Smylie, at Millbrook Resort, starting on Thursday.

Smylie, the BMW Australian PGA champion, comes into the week with a 512-point lead, but he can be overtaken, or alternatively he can secure the title, with 760 points to be awarded to the winner on Sunday.

Another three events remain on the Tour schedule in March, with Smylie and Herbert yet to lock in any further appearances – for now anyway.

Herbert, the 2024 Ford NSW Open champion, would love to tick off three items on his hitlist – winning the NZ Open after coming close in 2020, an event he says still haunts him, earning The Open Championship berth which goes to the victor and claiming the Order of Merit top spot for the first time.

Currently, both Herbert and Smylie don’t have a major on their 2025 schedule – or an Order of Merit title.

“There’s certainly a lot going on this week and to be honest, it’s a week that I’ve looked forward to for a few weeks now, because I knew this challenge would come up,” Herbert said.

“There’s not much I can do about Elvis this week. If he plays well, he’s probably going to put the Order of Merit too far away for any of us to catch.

“If I win I’ll give myself the best chance to obviously win that order of merit. So that’s the main focus.”

Back on his home tour for the first time since the ISPS HANDA Australian Open, Smylie knows he’s a hunted man this week as he tries to consolidate his hold on No.1 or even clinch the OOM title by winning on Sunday afternoon.

“It was a goal of mine at the start of the season last October – to win the order of Merit and the accolades that do come with winning the Order of Merit are quite big.

“Two out of the four majors, potentially more. It’s a dream of mine to play majors. It’s a dream of mine to compete against the best players in the world and to see where my game adds up and I’ve just got to keep playing well and keep giving myself opportunities.

“It’s exciting though to have the opportunity that I have. It’s obviously a position I’ve put myself in by playing great golf over the past seven months. We’ll see what happens this week and let it be.”

Both Herbert and Smylie have back-up plans should the battle for No.1 not be decided this week.

The current leader has targeted the season-ending The National Tournament (March 27-30), while Herbert may line up at the Heritage Classic (March 20-23) should he still be able to clinch top spot.

This week’s event features 18 of the top 20 on the Order of Merit with only Herbert’s Ripper GC teammates Cam Smith (No.2) and Marc Leishman (No.4) not making the trip to New Zealand.

While Smylie and Herbert are favourites to earn the 2024/25 OOM title, there’s still a chance it could go to any player currently inside the top 10 should results go their way.

However plenty of those will drop out of contention without a win at Millbrook.

Photo: NZ Open