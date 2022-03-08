Order of Merit contenders converge on TPS Hunter Valley - PGA of Australia

The ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit is poised for a major shake-up with the leading 13 players all in the field for this week’s TPS Hunter Valley Hosted by Jan Stephenson and Peter O’Malley at Oaks Cypress Lakes Golf and Country Club.

Jarryd Felton’s victory and subsequent $36,000 in prize money at last week’s TPS Sydney event at Bonnie Doon elevated the West Australian to 16th in the current standings but he will need a similar showing at Cypress Lakes to push up towards the top five.

Fortinet Australian PGA champion Jed Morgan remains the runaway leader but has banked just $1,578 since his Royal Queensland heroics while Andrew Dodt returns from two weeks in Asia to try to solidify his place in second position.

Little more than $2,000 separates Searoo Sports stablemates Anthony Quayle (pictured, centre) and Dimitrios Papadatos (pictured, right) in third and fourth position respectively, the top three at season’s end to earn full status on the DP World Tour next year.

The top five on the final Order of Merit will also be exempt into the Korn Ferry Tour’s final qualifying school at the end of the year, Louis Dobbelaar (pictured, left) currently $7,991 ahead of reigning Order of Merit champion Brad Kennedy.

Vic Open runner-up Ben Campbell returns after two weeks on the Asian Tour with just $2,861.61 separating Campbell in sixth position and Victorian David Micheluzzi who is currently 10th.

ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit (through TPS Sydney)

1. Jediah Morgan $181,578.77

2. Andrew Dodt $107,526.26

3. Anthony Quayle $93,137.33

4. Dimitrios Papadatos $90,993.50

5. Louis Dobbelaar $84,218.77

6. Brad Kennedy $76,207.50

7. Ben Campbell $59,921.20

8. Daniel Gale $59,475.63

9. Cameron John $58,629.17

10. David Micheluzzi $57,059.59