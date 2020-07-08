Open Qualifying Series a boost for Regional NSW

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Mr John Barilaro today announced the series at Dubbo Golf Club, which will host one of the qualifying events.



The six-event NSW Open Qualifying Series will see around 80 professionals and 40 elite amateurs compete with the top three placegetters (amateur or professional) at each event qualifying for this year’s NSW Open.



In addition to the coveted places in the NSW Open Championship, the professionals will also be vying for a purse of $50,000 per event.



Each event will run over three days and will feature an 18 hole pro-am practice round followed by the 36 hole tournament.



Qualification tournaments will be held in Dubbo, Coffs Harbour, Queanbeyan, and the Tweed during September with two more events to be hosted in the Albury and Bega regions.



Making the announcement today, the Deputy Premier, Mr John Barilaro MP said the series was going to be a boost for regional communities.



“Golfers love a weekend away and a new course to play.



“I’m sure fans will jump at the chance to plan a trip to watch the pros & get a few rounds in.”



“The Department of Regional NSW will work with Golf NSW to deliver an event that is both COVIDSAfe and provides economic benefits through increased tourism,” Mr Barilaro said.



Peter Mitchell, Chairman of Golf NSW, added the events would be a significant boost to many local economies.



“The vast majority of competitors will be coming from out of the region, and some hopefully from interstate.



“We know this means motels are booked, restaurants, clubs and pubs are busy, and towns will be buzzing while the tournament is underway,” Mr Mitchell said.



Dubbo MP Mr Dugald Saunders said the 2020 Worrell’s Women’s NSW Open, held at Dubbo Golf Club in March, delivered plenty of economic and social benefits to the Dubbo region.



“The Women’s Open was the first major tournament held in the region, and it’s fantastic news that another sporting event of that calibre will be played right here in Dubbo.



“Events like this bring new fans to the sport, attract visitors to the regions to enjoy the services and hospitality of local businesses,” Mr Saunders said.