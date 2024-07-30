Olympics '24: Aussies inspired in Paris - PGA of Australia

A moving heart-to-heart from Deputy Chef de Mission, Kyle Vander-Kuyp, has infused Australian golf stars Jason Day and Min Woo Lee with Olympic spirit ahead of their Games debut at Le Golf National starting Thursday.

No strangers to golf fans worldwide, Day and Lee spent time with Vander-Kuyp on Sunday night, the dual Olympian bringing the Olympic spirit into the team room within their hotel in Versailles.

Having attended Friday’s Opening Ceremony and with a soon-to-be three-time Olympian for an older sister, Lee has immersed himself in Olympic life since arriving in Paris.

For Day, hearing the story of Vander-Kuyp’s rise from childhood adoption to Olympic finalist at Atlanta in 1996 and semi-finalist at Sydney 2000 has further fuelled his quest to become the first Australian golfer to win an Olympic medal.

“I remember watching him as a kid, which was really cool,” said Day.

“He told us a story about when he was watching the Olympics and he went to his mum and said,

‘Hey, I want to become an Olympic athlete and I want to wear the green and gold.’

“Showing that determination from such a young age… no one teaches that. It’s something that’s within you.

“And making the actual dream happen is another story. It was really inspiring.”

Lee spent Tuesday night in the stands watching Alex de Minaur and Alex Popyrin at Roland Garros, absorbing what he could on how they handle sport’s grandest stage.

The 26-year-old will also carry some extra fire in the belly after speaking with Vander-Kuyp on Sunday.

“Just what it means to him,” Lee said of his key takeaway from spending time with Vander-Kuyp.

“It’s special. It definitely brings a little extra motivation.

“I’m just excited to go and play.”

The additional lure awaiting either is the chance to become Australia’s first Olympic medallist in golf competition.

For Lee, that represents a rare chance to get one up on his sister, Minjee, before she tees it up in the women’s competition next week.

It would be a form of redemption for Day who has expressed regret at having declined the chance to compete at Rio 2016.

“The rarity of winning a medal in golf; they only give out three,” said the former world No.1 and 2015 US PGA champion.

“Before I came over, all my mates were like, ‘Dude, you’re an Olympic athlete.’ They kept saying it.

I’m like, ‘Man, whatever, that’s fine.’ After they kept saying it, I can understand how important and cool it is to call yourself an Olympic athlete.

“Once you’re an Olympic athlete, you’re always an Olympic athlete.

“To have the opportunity to win a medal is very exciting to think about.”

“It would be unbelievable,” Lee added on winning an Olympic medal.

“It would be amazing. I know it would mean the same for both of us, but yeah, podium would be nice.

“If it does happen, it will be a very special moment that will be in our lives forever.”

Round 1 of the men’s competition tees off Thursday at 5pm AEST.

Lee begins his Olympic campaign at 5:33pm with Day to follow two groups later at 5:55pm.

PHOTO: Jason Day and Min Woo Lee soak up the atmosphere at Le Golf National on Tuesday. Image: Getty