Olympic theme for day one at RQ - PGA of Australia

Jed Morgan today tipped a shovel of earth on top of a time capsule which will stay untouched at Royal Queensland until the club hosts the golf tournament at the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games.

The young PGA Professional and seasoned 2016 Olympian Scott Hend filled the metal cylinder with a selection of autographed golf balls, gloves and caps plus welcoming letters for the 2032 field.

If Morgan had been a little cheeky he might have slipped in a copy of his record-breaking scorecards as the defending champion of the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.

His 11-stroke victory at 22-under-par in January was an astonishing first success as a pro and included a supreme 63 in the second round.

You can easily ponder whether that hot scoring might survive another decade of challenges with the Australian PGA in a multi-year deal to be hosted at the riverside course in Brisbane.

Certainly, there is the hot field to test that 22-under mark from Thursday. Open champion Cameron Smith, 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott, Marc Leishman, Cam Davis, in-form Kiwi Ryan Fox, Lucas Herbert, Min Woo Lee and Poland’s Irish Open winner Adrian Meronk feature in a quality field that will rouse big galleries.

Morgan, still just 22, has had quite the year. He is still to assemble his schedule for the new season but his membership of the DP World Tour kicks in here in this co-sanctioned event with the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

He might be a contender for the 2032 Olympics as a prime-of-life 32-year-old but, for now, he’s more interested in this week at his home club.

“Obviously, the Olympics just adds to the prestige of the golf club to go with the hosting of the PGA,” Morgan said.

“A world-wide event like the Olympics is pretty special. It’s going to be awesome for the golf club and Brisbane and, hopefully, I’m there.”

Morgan said chilling out for a few weeks at home with family and friends had been a tonic after a crazy year.

“As a professional athlete, any career really, you need a break from kind of the turmoil you create for yourself,” Morgan said.

Smith has been a Morgan advocate since the fellow Queenslander was a teen joining him in Florida on a Cameron Smith Scholarship.

“Jed really loves this place. He’s won an Aussie Amateur and the PGA around here,” Smith said when predicting Morgan to be in contention for a second PGA title at RQ.

Morgan smiled: “He’s lying to you. Cam’s done it (back-to-back Australian PGA wins) and he’s someone I’ve looked up to since a young age. To join that kind of prestige (company) would be something else.”

Just being on RQ’s fairways again, knowing the run-off areas around each green and the angles he can play on a course with multiple ways to play the par fours and fives is reassuring.

“I felt I didn’t quite play my best to win in January but the comfort of my home track helped a lot. That provides confidence within itself,” Morgan said.

“I’m not really feeling any pressure. I feel really good (now) and part of that was leaning on good people around me.”

That’s a distinct difference to earlier in the year when he was struggling to stay afloat as a first-year pro beside the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Co in LIV Golf.

“The pressure I’ve had to deal with this year is pressure I’ve never really felt before. It really ramped up mid-year,” Morgan said.

Meanwhile Smith made himself available as a sounding board and friend.

“Jed’s had a really different year. He was a small fish in a big pond kinda chucked in at the deep end. He’s a really good golfer, and an even better bloke, who has definitely learnt from the year,” Smith added.

Morgan feels likes he’s been learning the game on fast-forward, not in terms of shot-making but in terms of the trappings and pitfalls around the game.

“I was in a big pool of fish that I’d never been in before so, yeah, it was head space. Some guys can handle it straight away. I didn’t,” Morgan said.

“My golf is definitely in a better spot than it was earlier in the year. Looking back, I wouldn’t change anything in terms of the way I’ve developed.”

If golfers are the sum of all their lessons along the way, Morgan has been on the fast-track more than most into 2022 to arrive at his favourite course with his favourite home state feels ahead.