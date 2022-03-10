Oh's career low earns share of LPGA lead in Thailand - PGA of Australia

Recent WPGA champion Su Oh has continued her surge of good form by leaping to the lead in the LPGA Thailand event at Siam Country Club in Pattaya.

The 25-year-old Oh fired in nine birdies in her opening round and went bogey-free.

She shares the lead with Japanese star Nasa Hataoka and Germany’s Esther Henseleit.

Oh won the WPGA Championship at Royal Queensland in January to break a seven-year winning drought.

World No. 4 Minjee Lee opened with a three-under par 69 while Hannah Green shot 70.

Oh made a bomb at her first hole, the 10th on the course, and chipped in at the sixth. She was delighted with what she believes was a career-best tournament score to par.

“I had like a four-footer down the hill left to right for par on the last and I was like, ‘Come on’, because I think I shot plenty of eight-unders, but not nine,” she said later.

Play has been halted early in the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship in Florida with local resident Cameron Smith the best of the Aussies, two-under on his round through eight holes.

Matt Jones (two-over through nine) and Adam Scott (three-over through nine) were the only other Aussies to commence their rounds before play was suspended due to inclement weather.

Jason Scrivener is leading the Aussie charge at the DP World Tour’s MyGolfLife Open in South Africa, starting his tournament with a round of six-under 66 to be tied for 20th, four shots from the top of the leaderboard.