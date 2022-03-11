Oh leads, Lee surges at Honda LPGA - PGA of Australia

Victorian Su Oh has shattered her own 36-hole scoring record to maintain a share of the lead heading into the third round of the Honda LPGA Thailand in Pattaya.

Oh maintained her bogey-free run through two rounds with a superb seven-under 65 on day two at Siam Country Club’s Pattaya Course, matching that of Japan’s Nasa Hataoka to sit together at 16-under and one clear.

Their score of 128 ties the tournament’s 36-hole scoring record set by Jessica Korda in 2018 and matched by Patty Tavatanakit in 2021 with Oh’s previous personal best 36-hole score 132 which she shot twice in 2021.

The Australian WPGA champion tapped in for eagle at the final hole set the mark at 16-under and will take a 36-hole lead into the weekend for the first time in her LPGA Tour career.

near albatross from Su Oh on 18

“My ball striking wasn’t like, the impact wasn’t very good,” Oh conceded.

“I was just kind of scrambling really well out there.

“I was like, come on, you want to hit some good shots before going into tomorrow. Such a long day, so I don’t think I would want to hit balls after.”

Moments after Oh’s eagle to take the lead, Hataoka birdied the closing hole to tie Oh at -16.

France’s Celine Boutier, a player of Thai descent with family in the gallery at Siam Country Club, and Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen are tied for third at 15-under. China’s Xiyu Lin rounds out the top five at 14-under, with American Jennifer Kupcho and Canada’s Brooke Henderson tied for sixth at 12-under.

5 birdies

1 eagle

5 birdies

1 eagle

0 bogeys

Su Oh signed another blemish free scorecard during the second round



Check out her highlights from day two 👇 pic.twitter.com/tVIKMsOjyB — LPGA (@LPGA) March 11, 2022

Still seeking her maiden LPGA Tour title, Oh knows the challenge of going head-to-head with a five-time LPGA Tour winner will be significant.

“She’s so nice and such a good player that you know that she’s not going to give it away,” said Oh.

“It’s still two more days, so I think it’s kind of good that we’re both playing well and sort of trying to keep up with each other rather than not such a good final round or final group.”

Also in the mix with two rounds to play is fellow Australian Minjee Lee.

Lee matched the best score of the second round with a 64 that was highlighted by an eagle two at the par-4 15th.

Like Oh, Lee went bogey-free in her round of eight under to put herself in a tie for eighth and five shots off the lead.

Hannah Green (65) also warmed to the task on day two and will tee off at 1.42pm AEDT in a share of 15th at nine-under par.

Oh will tee off in the final group alongside Hataoka and Boutier at 2.30pm AEDT.

