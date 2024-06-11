OGIO links up with Australian Golf - PGA of Australia

Premium golf gear brand OGIO has joined Australian Golf as its Official Luggage Partner in a new two-year agreement that expands its parent company Callaway Golf’s contribution to the game.

With a product range that includes travel bags, backpacks, golf bags, chill coolers and travel covers, OGIO has become an Official Partner of all three of Australian golf’s national bodies – the PGA of Australia, Golf Australia and the WPGA Tour of Australasia.

OGIO is owned by Callaway Golf whose commitment to supporting Australian golf was renewed and extended last year when it signed a new three-year agreement – the first by an golf equipment partner with the Australian Golf family and the country’s major professional tournaments.

Commercial Director Australasia, PGA of Australia, Michael McDonald said: ‘We are thrilled that our Australian Golf partnership with Callaway continues to grow through this expansion into luggage with OGIO.

“OGIO’s luggage is innovative and has a unique fun style that we are excited to both be aligned with, and also bring to life through the combined assets of Australian Golf.”

Callaway Golf South Pacific Managing Director Matt Meredith said: “All of us at Callaway Golf South Pacific are excited to further our strong partnership with the Professional Golfers Association of Australia, the WPGA Tour of Australasia and Golf Australia. OGIO is now the official luggage partner of all three.

“For over 35 years, OGIO has been making innovative and extreme luggage and golf bags in particular. What a perfect product and brand to be the official luggage of golf in Australia.”