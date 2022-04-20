Ogilvy named Presidents Cup assistant again - PGA of Australia

Geoff Ogilvy has been named as one of South African Trevor Immelman’s captain’s assistants for the International Team at this year’s President’s Cup at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ogilvy, 44, returns for his third consecutive appearance as an assistant, alongside fellow three-timers K.J. Choi and Mike Weir. Colombian Camilo Villegas rounds out Immelman’s roster, marking his first selection in the role.

The 2006 U.S. Open champion brings with him a wealth of knowledge from his eight career PGA TOUR victories, three titles in World Golf Championships events, and wins at the Australian PGA Championship in 2008 and the Australian Open in 2010.

He also takes on the role with the memories of the Americans running down the International team’s lead in the final day singles at Royal Melbourne in 2019, and he believes the team will be primed for this year’s event.

“After getting a glimpse into the future of our team in 2019, I am very excited to return as a captain’s assistant in 2022,” Ogilvy said.

“The collection of international players has only had time to improve and that is evident when you look at guys like Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama and Joaquin Niemann, who have had tremendous success on TOUR in the last year. I can’t wait to see what they bring to the table under Trevor’s captaincy.”

Captain Immelman is confident that Ogilvy’s extensive President’s Cup experience, which also includes three selections as a player, will be of great benefit to an International Team seeking only their second ever victory.

“Geoff’s love for his native Australia and for the Presidents Cup are some of the many things that make him a perfect selection as captain’s assistant,” Immelman said. “His golf IQ, calmness and experience of being a major champion makes him a huge asset to our young team.”

Ogilvy’s selection comes in the wake of the announcement that the President’s Cup will be returning to Australia, with Victoria securing the 2028 and 2040 competitions. The host course will be announced at a later date.

Victoria has hosted the President’s Cup on three occasions, as Royal Melbourne Golf Club played host to the 1998, 2011 and the most recent 2019 editions.