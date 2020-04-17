Official: PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour revised schedules

The PGA TOUR will recommence with the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 11 with the Korn Ferry Tour season to resume with a new event that same weekend at Pete Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass in revised schedules released by the PGA TOUR.

Under the proviso that the Government and health advice surrounding the COVID-19 crisis allows for tournaments to proceed, the PGA TOUR hopes to play the first four events without crowds in attendance at which time the situation will be reviewed once again.

With 22 events already completed, the 2019/2020 PGA TOUR season will now consist of 36 events culminating with the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta from September 4-7.

The PGA TOUR also announced the revised Fall Series schedule of the 2020/2021 season that will begin with the Safeway Open from September 10 and feature 13 events including the US Open (September 17-20) and The Masters (November 12-15), the Mayakoba Classic and Hero World Challenge both set down for the week of December 3-6.

Marc Leishman (seventh), Cameron Smith (13th) and Adam Scott (20th) all sit within the top 20 on the FedEx Cup courtesy of their wins earlier in the year and will now be able to tentatively plot their schedules leading in to the Tour Championship.

It’s a jam-packed schedule and one PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan hopes will provide some normalcy and relief for the world providing the regulatory guidelines can be met.

“The health and safety of all associated with the PGA TOUR and our global community continues to be our No. 1 priority, and our hope is to play a role – responsibly – in the world’s return to enjoying the things we love,” Monahan said.

“Today’s announcement is another positive step for our fans and players as we look toward the future. But as we’ve stressed on several occasions, we will resume competition only when – working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities – it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities.”

Just six Korn Ferry Tour events had been completed at the time of the coronavirus shutdown and the Tour announced the postponement of the Evans Scholars Invitational (May 18-24), as well as the cancellation of the REX Hospital Open (May 25-31), BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation (June 1-7) and Live + Work in Maine Open (June 8-14).



Revised PGA TOUR schedule

2019/2020 season

* June 8-14: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Texas

• June 15-21: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, South Carolina

• June 22-28: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Connecticut

• July 2-5: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Michigan

• July 6-12: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Illinois

• July 13-19: the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Ohio

• July 20-26: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Minnesota

• July 27-August 2: World Golf Championships-FedEx St Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Tennessee

• July 27-August 2: Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), California

• August 3-9: PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, California

• August 10-16: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, North Carolina

• August 17-23: THE NORTHERN TRUST, TPC Boston, Massachusetts

• August 24-30: BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North), Illinois

• August 31-September 7: TOUR Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Georgia



2020/2021 Fall Series

• September 7-13: Safeway Open, Silverado Resort and Spa North, California

• September 14-20: U.S. Open, Winged Foot Golf Club, New York

• # September 21-27: Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits, Wisconsin

• September 21-27: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Corales Golf Club, Dominican Republic

• September 28-October 4: Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson, Mississippi

• October 5-11: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Nevada

• October 12-18: THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, Nine Bridges, Korea

• October 19-25: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Japan

• October 26-November 1: World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International Golf Club, China

• October 26-November 1: Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course, Bermuda

• November 2-8: Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Texas

• November 9-15: Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia

• November 16-22: The RSM Classic, Sea Island Resort (Seaside and Plantation), Georgia

• November 30-December 6: Mayakoba Golf Classic, El Camaleón Golf Club, Mexico

• November 30-December 6: Hero World Challenge, Albany, Bahamas*

• December 7-13: QBE Shootout, Tiburón GC, Florida*

• December 14-20: PNC Father-Son Challenge, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Florida*

* Unofficial event