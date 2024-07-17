Odgers relishes balancing act at ‘PK’ - PGA of Australia

Throughout her professional life, Catherine Odgers has always demonstrated an unwavering work ethic and discipline.

That, along with her willingness to experience every aspect of the wide-ranging golf industry, has seen her rise to the role of Director of Sport at one of Australia’s most prestigious clubs.

Four years into her career as a fully qualified PGA Professional, Odgers has been heading up the sporting operations at Peninsula Kingswood Country Golf Club since September 2023.

“I knew I wanted to be somewhere that is busy,” she says of finding the right work environment.

“I love meeting people, interacting with members and the whole social side of the role appealed to me.

“And that is what I get here at ‘PK’. The variety is great.”

Although her rise has come quickly and brings with it extensive responsibility, it has been a relatively seamless transition for Odgers, who demonstrated an aptitude for hard work as soon as she became a PGA Professional.

Splitting her time between Woodlands Golf Club and Peninsula Kingswood, Odgers was working 50-hour weeks; predominantly as a golf coach at Woodlands and in her first administrative role at ‘PK’.

“I was certainly flat out, but I wanted to keep doing both,” she reflects.

“I had just set up a women’s program at Woodlands and we had 50 women come through for the first year and a similar number register for the second.

“I wanted to be there to help see it through and I was also doing 30 hours a week here at ‘PK’.”

A busy time, it helped Odgers develop the skills she needed to succeed in the industry, and proved to those at Peninsula Kingswood that she was ready to take the position as Director of Sport.

A wide-ranging role, ‘PK’ boasts two championship golf courses, a gym, pool, tennis courts and a bowls facility, meaning that no two days are alike for Odgers and her team.

“I am only nine months in, so now moving into winter I am keen to keep looking at what we can do with all of the facilities that we have on offer here,” she says.

“Ultimately, it is about ensuring our members and visitors understand what they can do and how they can maximise it.

“Whatever it might be, there is always something different to focus on,” she explains. “Just recently we have had club championships, the culmination of the Pennant season, as well as regular corporate days to accommodate.”

A lot to balance, Odgers notes that while there is plenty to learn, she takes confidence from her already bountiful experience and grounding as a PGA Professional.

“I did not expect to be in this position so quickly, but I am finding out that I was already doing lots of these sorts of things before in my role as an Assistant Professional,” she adds.

“Now it is about learning and taking on extra responsibility – whether that is retail or the financial side of the business, I am keen to embrace it all.”

Also keen to keep getting more women into golf, Odgers believes programs like the one she established at Woodlands – and a similar one that is thriving at Peninsula Kingswood – are essential.

“The growth in the women’s game has been the biggest change I’ve seen whilst working in golf,” she explains.

“Having a female PGA Professional presence is so important when new women come into the game, and I am proud to help play a role there.

“I do still love coaching and would love to keep doing a bit here, to help those women who are new to golf.

“As always, it is just about balancing out those priorities.”