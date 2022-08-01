O’Brien goes to work at Gold Coast Teams Challenge - PGA of Australia

It is her place of employment yet Jordan O’Brien put in a different day’s work in establishing a one-shot lead at the Signature Golf Tours Gold Coast Teams Challenge at RACV Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast.

A rookie professional who was just one back after Round 1 of the Women’s NSW Open in April, O’Brien took every advantage of her familiar surroundings to post five-under 67 to lead Deyen Lawson by one.

A former host of the ANZ Ladies Masters and Australian PGA Championship, RACV Royal Pines welcomed 32 Professionals who are taking part in the teams event over three days along with competing in an adidas PGA Pro-Am Series event.

It is a slightly different format to what the pros are used to but played into the hands perfectly of the bubbly O’Brien.

“We had a lot of fun out there today,” said O’Brien, who completed her first round with back-to-back birdies to surge to the top of the leaderboard.

“Obviously home course advantage made it more relaxing as well.

“I drove the ball solid and putted really well. I’m looking forward to Tuesday’s round.”

Deyen Lawson continued his outstanding recent form to be in second place with a round of four-under 68, highlighted by an eagle at the par-5 12th. In another twist to the top of the leaderboard, Lawson is married to O’Brien’s coach, Ali Orchard.

Fresh from his win at the Ray White Yamba Pro-Am on Sunday, Brett Rankin backed up his weekend efforts with a solid first round score of three-under 69 and tied for third with Gold Coaster Michael Sim.

The second round of the Signature Golf Tours Gold Coast Teams Challenge tees off at 11.30am on Tuesday.

Click here for scores.