NZ PGA Seniors returns to Legends Tour calendar - PGA of Australia

After a five-year hiatus, the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools NZ PGA Seniors Pro-Am Championship makes a much-anticipated return to the PGA Legends Tour schedule this weekend.

To be played over 36 holes across Waitangi weekend, the picturesque Hanmer Springs Golf Club in North Canterbury will play host to the prestigious event from February 3-4.

This year’s tournament will feature a strong Kiwi contingent, including Dean Sipson, who won the 2022 Fiji Legends Classic, along with Richard Lee and Canterbury local, Craig Mitchell.

Defending five-time NZ PGA Senior champion Peter Fowler is also in town to defend his title.

But Fowler faces stiff competition from last year’s Hanmer Springs Pro-Am champion Guy Wall and former champion, Brad Burns, a four-time winner of the PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit.

Peter Witton, PGA New Zealand Tournaments Coordinator, says the tournament is a welcome addition to the Australasian seniors’ circuit.

“The Hanmer Springs tournament represents a pivotal moment for New Zealand PGA Members and our Australian counterparts,” said Witton.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to compete in what promises to be a highlight of the 2024 expanded circuit.”

The tournament is supported by local businesses including main sponsor, Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa.

Shane Adcock, Marketing Manager of Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa says the Seniors Championship is a boost for the region.

“We are delighted to sponsor the 2024 NZ PGA Seniors Pro-Am Championship,” said Adcock.

“The championship not only showcases top-tier golf but also shines a spotlight on Hanmer Springs.

“We eagerly await the arrival of the professional golfers and are confident they will enjoy both our exceptional course and the beauty of our alpine village.”

Andy Rogers, PGA Legends Tour Coordinator, is equally thrilled about the event’s return.

“The Australian members have always cherished their visits to New Zealand, with the Hanmer Springs event being a particular favourite,” said Rogers.

“We’re thrilled to reintegrate New Zealand’s national title events into the Legends Tour.”

The PGA Legends Tour, a professional golf tour for players over 50, features notable golfers such as Peter Fowler and PGA TOUR winner Andre Stolz.