NZ PGA returns to Auckland in 2022 - PGA of Australia

New Zealand will host consecutive events on the PGA Tour of Australasia schedule for the first time since 2019 following the announcement of the host venue for the 2022 New Zealand PGA Championship.

The PGA of New Zealand announced on Wednesday morning that the 2022 NZ PGA Championship will return to Auckland from April 7-10 at the Gulf Harbour Country Club, bringing top-level golf back to the country’s largest city for the first time in seven years.

“We are delighted to partner with Auckland Unlimited, Gulf Harbour Country Club and the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia in staging this important event on the New Zealand golf calendar,” says PGANZ President Dennis M Clark.

“The event is a key vehicle to deliver on the vision of PGA Professionals, inspiring more people to play this great game. We have so many talented players and it’s exciting that Kiwis will get to experience and witness this up close.”

Added Clark: “Over the years we have taken the tournament around New Zealand and seen first-hand the excitement it creates – at the host club, the golfing community and in the local region with this Championship.

“Testament to this was Tae Koh (pictured) putting on a showcase of golfing excellence in April with great crowds of supporters enjoying the event which was held at the Te Puke golf course.

“We plan to bring a top-class field of players to Auckland, one week after the New Zealand Open Championship in Queenstown.”

Richard Clarke, Director of Arts, Entertainment and Events at Auckland Unlimited, says it’s fantastic to have a prestigious event in Auckland next year.

“Tāmaki Makaurau has some of the best golf courses in the world and the picturesque Gulf Harbour layout will be a superb venue to host one of the most significant events on the New Zealand golfing calendar. We will be delighted to extend true Auckland manaakitanga to our visitors,” Clarke says.

The NZ PGA Championship has a proud record dating back to 1920, and has featured many famous champions including Andy Shaw, Peter Thomson, Kel Nagle, Sir Bob Charles, Tony Jacklin, John Lister, Greg Turner, Frank Nobilo, Brad Kennedy, Steven Alker and Michael Hendry.

The tournament is also a great event for fostering talent with Major Championship winners Jason Day and Bubba Watson all being past competitors.

“The ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia is excited to again have the NZ PGA Championship part of the Tour schedule and to have back-to-back events in New Zealand for the first time since 2019 is something I know all of our members will be looking forward to,” said Nick Dastey, Tournaments Director Australasia of the PGA of Australia.

“Auckland is a beautiful city and Gulf Harbour a fantastic setting and golf course that has been a great host of events on our tour previously.

“I anticipate Auckland golf fans will be treated to a high-quality field of players eager to add their name to the illustrious honour roll of previous champions.”

Returning to Auckland in 2022 after an absence of seven years from New Zealand’s largest city, support for the Championship has grown significantly over the years, drawing increasing crowds and building a reputation as a unique community sporting event.

Updated 2021/2022 PGA Tour of Australasia schedule

Dec 9-12 Victorian PGA Championship, Moonah Links Resort

Dec 16-19 Gippsland Super 6, Warragul Country Club

Jan 13-16 2021 Australian PGA Championship, Royal Queensland Golf Club

Jan 20-23 2021 Queensland PGA Championship, Nudgee Golf Club

Feb 3-6 TPS Victoria pres. by Webex by Cisco, Rosebud Country Club

March 3-6 TPS Sydney pres. by Webex by Cisco, Bonnie Doon Golf Club

March 10-13 TPS Hunter Valley, Oaks Cypress Lakes Resort Hunter

March 31-Apr 3 New Zealand Open pres. by Sky Sport, Millbrook Resort

April 7-10 New Zealand PGA Championship, Gulf Harbour Country Club, Auckland

April 21-24 2021 City of Kalgoorlie Boulder WA PGA Championship pres. by TX Civil & Logistics, Kalgoorlie GCse

April 28-May 1 2021 Nexus RISK WA Open, Royal Fremantle Golf Club

May 5-8 2021 Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship, Palmerston Country Club

TBA NSW Open

TBA Vic Open