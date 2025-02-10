NZ Open joins Open Qualifying Series - PGA of Australia

The entry will go to the winner (or leading non-exempt player) of the 104th New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport later this month.

Tournament Chairman John Hart is delighted that the hard work put in has seen the New Zealand Open join the Open Qualifying Series and hopes we will see another Kiwi on golf’s biggest stage.



“This certainly signals that our event has continued to grow in stature on the world stage and we are delighted that the R&A have opened the door for us to be a part of the Open Qualifying Series. This has been one of the tournament goals for some time, and it’s great to see it now come to fruition” said Hart.



“My thanks to Golf New Zealand, the R&A and our Tour partners for all their efforts in making this happen.



“This will act as extra motivation for our Kiwi professionals to not only win the New Zealand Open but then to make their mark at Royal Portrush next year. We certainly hope that this is the year that sees another Kiwi winner.”



Sir Bob Charles, the only New Zealander to have won The Open Championship, commended the tournament on this achievement.



“I’m very pleased that the R&A have recognised the growth that the New Zealand Open has achieved in recent years, and I have no doubt that the winner will cherish this opportunity to tee it up at Royal Portrush next year,” said Charles.



Golf New Zealand CEO Jeff Latch is thrilled by the announcement, calling it a defining opportunity for the sport in this country.



“This is a massive moment for golf in New Zealand. To have a direct pathway from Queenstown to The Open at Royal Portrush is huge – not just for the players, but for the prestige of the event itself.

“It reinforces our place on the global stage and provides a dream opportunity for a rising star to compete for the Claret Jug.”



As per official Open Qualifying Series criteria, the tournament winner or leading player not already exempt at the New Zealand Open in Queenstown next year will earn a place at the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush to be held on July 13-20.

The New Zealand Open tees off at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown between February 27 and March 2. For more information, please visit nzopen.com.



