Nudgee’s night to remember at Queensland Golf Industry Awards - PGA of Australia

The coveted Golf Club of the Year was just one of five awards bestowed upon Nudgee Golf Club at the 2023 Queensland Golf Industry Awards at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre on Thursday night.

A total of 460 guests from all areas of the golf industry gathered to celebrate the year’s best performers and another impressive year of growth for the game of golf in Queensland.

Cameron Smith’s coach, Grant Field, was again acknowledged as the Coach of the Year (High Performance) while The Brisbane Golf Club’s Asha Hargreaves was named Coach of the Year (Game Development).

But it was a night of celebration for Nudgee Golf Club in Brisbane’s northern suburbs.

In addition to receiving the Golf Club of the Year, Nudgee General Manager Darren Richards was named PGA Management Professional of the Year, outgoing president Paul Rigby received the Board Member of the Year award, recently departed Assistant Superintendent Scott McComas received the Assistant Superintendents Recognition Award and Course Superintendent Peter Culross won the Superintendents Environment and Safety Excellence Award.

Given what the club and its members have had to endure for the past decade with the compulsory acquisition of 10 per cent of its land for the widening of the Gateway Motorway and subsequent construction of two new golf courses, Richards said it was recognition that everyone at the club played a part in.

“Tonight caps off what has been a period of great transition for Nudgee Golf Club in a way we could not have imagined,” said Richards.

“Our members have been extremely patient as the Nudgee Golf Club Board navigated a challenging time that has, ultimately, given us two new golf courses and enabled us to become the home of the Queensland PGA Championship.

“I am proud to accept my award as PGA Management Professional of the Year but I am even more proud of Paul Rigby being acknowledged as Board Member of the Year, the Recognition Award given to our former Assistant Superintendent Scott McComas and for Peter Culross receiving the Superintendents Environment and Safety Excellence Award.

“It is through their tireless efforts and the contribution of every single staff member that Nudgee Golf Club can proudly accept our recognition as Golf Club of the Year.”

Game Development Coach of the Year, Asha Hargreaves, with PGA of Australia Chair, Rodger Davis, and PGA of Australia CEO, Gavin Kirkman.

Another club to leave with multiple awards was Oxley Golf Club.

Known for its innovative ways in which it has engaged not only its golfers but members of the community, Oxley General Manager Aaron Muirhead received the Distinguished Manager Award and Course Superintendent Glenn Beauclerc the recipient of the Superintendents Achievement Award.

Justice Bosio and Quinn Croker were named Female and Male Amateur Golfer of the Year respectively and journalist David Newbery’s four decades of contribution to the coverage of golf saw him receive the Services to Golf honour.

Award winners

2023 PGA Queensland Coach of the Year – High Performance: Grant Field

2023 PGA Queensland Coach of the Year – Game Development: Asha Hargreaves

2023 PGA Queensland Club Professional of the Year: Christopher Graham (Ocean Shores CC)

2023 PGA Queensland Management Professional of the Year: Darren Richards (Nudgee GC)

2023 Tournament of the Year: Wynnum Pro-Am

2023 Metropolitan Tournament of the Year: Redcliffe Pro-Am

2023 Regional Tournament of the Year: Rockhampton Pro-Am

2023 Legends Tournament of the Year: PNG Senior Open

2023 Golf Course Turf Apprentice of the Year Award: Ethan Vickery (Rowes Bay GC)

2023 Golf Course Assistant Superintendents Recognition Award: Scott McComas (Nudgee GC)

2023 Superintendents Achievement Award: Glenn Beauclerc (Oxley GC)

2023 Superintendents Environment and Safety Excellence Award: Peter Culross (Nudgee GC)

2023 Superintendents Industry Recognition Award: Darryl Edwards (Burleigh GC)

2023 Golf Club Staff Member of the Year: Suzanne Walker (Twin Waters GC)

2023 Golf Club Board Member of the Year: Paul Rigby (Nudgee GC)

2023 Golf Club of the Year: Nudgee Golf Club

2023 Distinguished Manager Award: Aaron Muirhead (Oxley GC)

2023 Male Amateur Golfer of the Year: Quinnton Croker

2023 Female Amateur Golfer of the Year: Justice Bosio

2023 Junior Female Amateur Golfer of the Year: Sarah Hammett

2023 Junior Male Amateur Golfer of the Year: Harry Takis

2023 Volunteer of the Year: Rob Bailo (Maleny GC)

2023 Golf Club of the Year (Under 400 Members): Bulimba Golf Club

2023 Golf Supplier of the Year: CPR Group

2023 Services to Golf Award: David Newbery

2023 Junior Golf Program of the Year Award: Keperra Country Golf Club

Photos: Kurt Thomson