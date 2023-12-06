Nudgee, Yarrawonga extend Scramble Championship Final leads - PGA of Australia

Nudgee Golf Club and Yarrawonga-Mulwala Golf Club will try to go wire-to-wire at the Women’s Scramble and Championship Final respectively at Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club on Thursday.

Leading by two shots each after the opening round, Nudgee and Yarrawonga both extended their advantage on their respective leaderboards to more than five shots in Wednesday’s second round at The Palms Golf Course at Sanctuary Cove.

The leaders of the Women’s Scramble Championship Final by two after Round 1, Nudgee (pictured) matched their round of 16.7-under 53.3 on day two to be 33.4-under par ahead of the third and final round on Thursday.

Lucindale Country Club (54) are their nearest challengers 5.4 shots back with Mosman Park Golf Club (55.2) making birdie on their final hole to snatch the third and final spot inside the cut-line by 0.2 of a shot from Rossdale Golf Club.

Highlighted by a holed bunker shot by Lara Forster for a nett albatross at the par-5 14th and a superb birdie from Wendy Edmiston at the par-3 third, Nudgee had 11-under off the stick on Wednesday to move further ahead.

Starting from the par-4 11th, the Nudgee team began with seven straight threes to start their second round.

A nett eagle at the par-5 first was followed by three further birdies before the finished with a nett eagle at the par-4 ninth and birdie at the par-5 10th.

They picked up three shots with their eagle on 14, PGA Professional Chris Duke revealing that they discussed whether taking their third shot from the bunker was the right play.

“We were debating whether or not we should play it out of the bunker or play a wedge shot in,” Duke said.

“I just said to the girls, ‘You’ve got this, you’ve played plenty of bunker shots so let’s give it a go.’

“I had to check before we played the shot on whether we could rake bunker in between shots. We were told that we couldn’t and then Lara stepped up and holed it.

“Definitely a good boost that one.”

Leaders by two after posting 22-under in Round 1, Yarrawonga went out in an adjusted score of 12-under on Wednesday morning and then played the back nine in 9-under to finish day two at 43-under par, 5.2 shots clear of Ulverstone Golf Club (52.1) from Tasmania.

Led by prolific PGA Legends Tour winner Chris Taylor, Hervey Bay Golf Club moved up 10 spots in Round 2 with a score of 49.1, pipped by Yarrawonga by 0.1 of a shot for the best of the day.

In danger of missing the 36-hole cut after a score of 54.1 in Round 1, Hervey Bay went out in 10-under in ideal conditions, coming home with four nett eagles in their final 10 holes to put themselves in championship contention.

Needing to take the final drive of Brook Combes on the par-4 18th, Hervey Bay benefited from a stroke of good luck when his tee shot bounced clear of the trees flanking the right side of the fairway.

Taylor called upon all of his tournament experience to hit the approach shot from the rough to just four feet, the birdie putt dropping for a final nett eagle at the second attempt.

“On the last two holes we had to take both of Brook’s drives,” Taylor said.

“He leaked it a little bit to the right on the wind on 18 but we were fortunate enough that it got through the trees and we got away with it.

“I said to the boys after Round 1 not to be disheartened because they don’t give out trophies until the final day.

“Every team wants to come here and win but it is such a great week.”

Two-under through four holes, Ulverstone entered the mix by tallying three nett eagles and two birdies to close out a front nine of 10-under.

Although they had pars on 10 and the par-3 16th, the team of PGA Professional Darren Spencer, Troy Purton, Lachlan Murfet, Ethan Miles and Jeremy Adams combined for a back nine of 7.9-under par to sit in second spot with one round to play.

At 36-under par, Willunga Golf Club is seven shots from the lead in fourth position followed closely by Yeppoon Golf Club (35.8 under), Cumberland Country Club (35.4 under) and Kooindah Waters Golf CLub (35.2 under).

Photo: Jason O’Brien