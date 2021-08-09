NT PGA Championship postponed to new September date

Originally scheduled to be played August 19-22 at Palmerston Golf & Country Club, the NT PGA will now take place from September 16-19 provided that the majority of professionals have the opportunity to travel to the Northern Territory to compete.



Visitors from New South Wales, Victoria and South-East Queensland are currently not permitted to enter the Northern Territory, giving the PGA Tour of Australasia with little alternative than to delay the start of the tournament by four weeks.



“While it’s disappointing to need to postpone, with the three largest states in the country currently locked out, a large percentage of our field would not be able to participate,” said Nick Dastey, Tournaments Director Australasia for the PGA of Australia.



“Since the inaugural event in 2016 the NT PGA Championship has been built into one of the favourite stops on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and we want to ensure we continue to bring the high level of golf the Territorians have come to expect.



“The rescheduling to the new September date will hopefully allow this and local golf lovers will be able to enjoy the cream of Australian golf striding the fairways of Palmerston and striving for one of the most unique trophies in all of golf.”



One of few events able to go ahead last year, the NT PGA Championship will remain the first event of the 2021/2022 PGA Tour of Australasia season and will continue to be a great source of pride for the members at Palmerston Golf & Country Club.



“We were very proud to be one of few events that was able to proceed last year and our members and course staff will put on another fabulous event in September,” said Palmerston Golf & Country Club General Manager Matthew Hewer.



“Territorians are used to adapting to changing conditions and while it is unfortunate that we have had to postpone the tournament by four weeks due to travel restrictions it will only add to the level of excitement when the players arrive next month.”