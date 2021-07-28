NSW pair snatch Queensland Foursomes crown

If State of Origin didn’t leave enough of a scar two transplanted New South Welshmen have landed another blow for those south of the border by taking out the Queensland Foursomes Championship at Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club.

In a record field of 114 professionals competing over 36 holes it was NSW duo Jordan Zunic and James Grierson who emerged victorious, their two-round total of 6-under par giving them a four-stroke win from Peter Senior and Greg Rix and Michael Sim and Jack Munro.

Having extended their stay in Queensland due to the recent COVID-19 travel restrictions, Zunic and Grierson lead from start to finish, posting a morning round of 4-under 66 and then backing it up with 2-under 68 in the afternoon.

“It was great to play out here. The Sanctuary Cove course was in fantastic condition,” said Grierson, hailing from Forbes in Central West NSW and winner of his first professional event at the Glencore Oaky Creek Coal Pro-Am at Tieri Country Club two months ago.

“Jordan played great today so I didn’t have to do too much.

“We weren’t going to be here for this event originally but due to the border restrictions we decided to stay in Queensland so this event was a last minute thing for us.”

Sanctuary Cove members Kade McBride and Dylan Perry were tied with Zunic and Grierson through 18 holes, three strokes clear of the pairings of Senior/Rix, Craig Baldwin/Sean Bath and Charlie Dann/ Shae Wools-Cobb.

In addition to finishing runners-up, Senior and Rix were deserved winners of the Queensland Senior Foursomes Championship, their two-round total of 2-under 138 eight shots better than Ben Jackson and Brad Cumming in outright second.

“This is a great event and it is good to see so many PGA members supporting it,” said Senior.

“I always like playing this event, and to catch up with fellow members that I haven’t seen for a while is always good fun.”

Winners of the Queensland Associate Foursomes Championship were Bailey Arnott and AJ McCoy. The Sunshine Coast pair posted rounds of 4-over 74 and 1-over 71 for a 5-over total to win by five strokes from Nicholas Barney and Dylan Gardner.

“Today was awesome,” said McCoy. “The course was great, my playing partner was great and we got to hang out with some PGA legends in Rodger Davis, Peter Senior and Charlie Earp.”

Past winners of the Queensland Foursomes Championship include Ian Baker Finch and Jeff Woodland, Jeff Senior and Peter McWhinney, Luke Arnott and Scott Hend and Ryan Haller and Wayne Perske.