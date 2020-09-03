NSW Open set to touch down at Concord in 2021

New South Wales’ premier golf championship has received a timely boost with the NSW Government ensuring the tournament’s future for 2021 and beyond.

The Deputy Premier, John Barilaro MP, announced on Thursday that the NSW Open Golf Championship would be played at the renowned Concord Golf Club in Sydney’s inner west from March 25th to 28th, 2021.

“This investment is vital to ensure one of the most important fixtures remains on the Australian golf calendar.

“The players who qualify through the regional tournaments will be playing for the ultimate prize on one of the best courses in NSW,” Mr Barilaro said.

Stuart Fraser, CEO of Golf NSW, was thrilled with the announcement of the dates and venue for the tournament.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for us to ensure the tournament continues to be one of the most important fixtures on the Australian golf calendar,” Mr Fraser said.

The host venue, Concord, is no stranger to professional golf or the NSW Open, having hosted the tournament an impressive ten times in its 90-year history.

The list of players who have been crowned the NSW Open Champion at Concord is extensive and includes some of the greatest names in Australian golf. Vic Richardson, Eric Cremin and Norman Von Nida all tasted victory at the revered course, while four-time champion Greg Norman made the tournament his own during the 1980s, lifting the Kel Nagle Cup at Concord three times in five years.

“The golf community has been incredibly resilient during this challenging period, and we are pleased we can stage the NSW Open at a later date,” said Nick Dastey, the PGA of Australia’s Tournaments Director Australasia.

“The NSW Open Honour Roll highlights the event’s distinguished history. For it to return to Concord Golf Club where some of Aussie golf’s legendary figures have been victorious is a great coup for the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and our players.”

The $400,000 NSW Open will take place at Concord Golf Club from March 25th to 28th 2021. It forms part of the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

Tournament Facts:

Host Venue: Concord Golf Club, Majors Bay Road, Concord, NSW.

Dates: 25 – 28 March 2021

Website: www.nswopen.com

Prize Fund: AU$400,000 (TBC)

Image: Concord Golf Club