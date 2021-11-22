NSW Open Regional Series to be live streamed - PGA of Australia

Aussie golf makes a welcome return to our screens this week with the final round of both the $50,000 Murray and Western Regional Opens to be live-streamed across the continent and New Zealand.

In partnership with the Sports Entertainment Network (SEN), Golf NSW will provide live-stream coverage of the final round from both the Murray Downs Golf Resort and Dubbo Golf Club.

Australia’s best and brightest will battle it out not only for the purse on offer but also one of three coveted places in the 2022 Golf Challenge NSW Open at Concord Golf Club.

Chief Operating Officer at Golf NSW, Mr Graeme Phillipson, said he was thrilled with the opportunity to showcase not only the sport but a pair of renowned venues not usually seen by Australian golf fans.

“The solutions offered to us by SEN have made the option of broadcast, albeit on a smaller scale, viable for events in destinations like Murray Downs and Dubbo,” said Mr Phillipson.

The Murray Open starts on Thursday with a field boasting PGA Tour of Australasia winners such as Marcus Fraser, Matthew Griffin, Bryden Macpherson and Matthew Millar along with rising stars in Elvis Smylie, Justin Warren and Lawry Flynn.

The field for Dubbo is also strong with Aussie legend Peter Lonard, Dimi Papadatos, Jordan Zunic and Nathan Barbieri confirmed starters.

Coverage dates and times

Murray Open Final Round

Date: November 26

Time: Last tee time (approx noon) to the conclusion of play

Where: Golf NSW Facebook Page, link via www.nswopen.com, or Download the SEN app and watch live on SEN TV

Western Open Final Round

Date: November 30

Time: Last tee time (approx noon) to the conclusion of play

Where: Golf NSW Facebook Page, link via www.nswopen.com, or Download the SEN app and watch live on SEN TV