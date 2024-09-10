NSW Open qualifiers set to heat up southern NSW - PGA of Australia

Competition will be fierce with a substantial $50,000 purse on offer. Importantly, the top three players who are not already qualified will lock away a coveted spot in the NSW Open at the magnificent Murray Downs Golf & Country Club from November 14-17 and the chance to go head-to-head with 2022 Open Champion and LIV Golf’s Ripper GC Captain Cameron Smith.



Supported by Destination NSW, the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency, the six-event series brings Australia’s brightest up-and-coming golfers to compete at some of the state’s best regional courses.



The series continues at Wollongong Golf Club next Tuesday, September 17, with a capacity field set to tee off at the city course. The series moves to Catalina Club at Batemans Bay (September 20-22), then finally onto Queanbeyan Golf Club for the sixth and last event of the series on September 23-25.



Some of the biggest names in Australasian golf will be in action, including four-time Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winner Dimi Papadatos, as well as Korn Ferry Tour (US) Member John Lyras. Canberra’s Matt Millar, a dominant force with two wins in the first three qualifiers, will also be out to claim a record fifth regional crown.



Four former NSW Open champions – Harrison Crowe (2022), Josh Younger (2019), Aaron Townsend (2008) and Rick Kulacz (2006) – are also in town for the tournament.



There will be plenty of hometown interest at Wollongong next week, with several local hopes in the 120-plus strong field.



Port Kembla-based touring professional Lincoln Tighe will be a player to watch. The big-hitting Tighe will be out to secure his spot in the NSW Open after a disappointing finish in the series’ first event at South West Rocks last month. Adding to the local flavour, three-time Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winner Jordan Zunic will also be competing.



Local amateur hopes playing include Australian Junior Champion Sam Cascio, NSW and Australian Mid-Amateur champion Colin Mitchell, and the Wollongong trio Axel Thomsen (WGC club champion), Zac Oyston and Thomas Heaton.



Olivia Wilson, General Manager – Golf at Golf NSW, said the 2024 Regional Open Qualifying Series was an important vehicle for aspiring professionals and elite amateurs looking to kick-start their Australian Summer of Golf.



“The series offers a fantastic platform for future stars to elevate their careers, with substantial prize money and the chance to secure a spot in the NSW Open,” he said.



“We expect some fierce competition, not just at Wollongong but at all of the remaining Qualifiers.”



Graeme Phillipson, Chief Operating Officer at Golf NSW, emphasised the positive impact of these tournaments on local communities.



“The Regional Open Qualifying Series brings a welcome financial boost to the host clubs and their surrounding towns. The influx of players and spectators significantly benefits the local visitor economy,” Phillipson stated.



Entry is free for spectators giving those attending the rare opportunity to walk the fairways alongside the players and witness the drama up close as the sport’s future stars emerge.



The final round of each qualifying tournament will be broadcast via Golf NSW’s broadcast partner, the Sports Entertainment Network (SEN) on the NSW Open Tournament website, nswopen.com.



Qualifying Series Schedule

Wollongong Golf Club: September 17-18

Catalina Club Batemans Bay: September 21-22

Queanbeyan Golf Club: September 23-25



(Previous qualifying series tournaments in this series):

South West Rocks: August 3-4 (Won by Matt Millar – ACT)

Coffs Harbour: August 6-7 (Won by Brett Rankin – QLD)

Teven Valley: August 9 &10 (Won by Matt Millar – ACT)

The Men’s NSW Open Golf Regional Qualifying Series is proudly supported by Destination NSW, the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency.

Photo: Dimi Papadatos