NSW and Victoria welcome next generation of PGA Professionals - PGA of Australia

Australia’s newest PGA Professionals have been honoured over the last week, as NSW/ACT and Victoria held graduation ceremonies for their respective classes of 2022.

The achievements of twenty-five Associates were recognised, as fifteen graduated in NSW/ACT, while a further ten accepted their PGA Professional roundel in Victoria.

The NSW/ACT graduation was held at the Lakes Golf Club in Sydney on Friday evening.

Membership and Events Administrator, Corinne Kelleher, joined Senior State Manager David Barker in welcoming graduates, along with their family and friends for a wonderful night of celebration.

“It really is a special night,” he said. “All of our fifteen graduates tonight have done an exceptional job to earn that roundel and we know they will do us proud as fully qualified PGA Professionals.”

Their graduation comes after three years of training and education through the Membership Pathway Program, where each Associate completed a blend of workplace training, virtual and face-to-face education, as well as a Diploma-level qualification.

“It is a rigorous process, so each of our graduates should be very proud,” said Barker.

On Tuesday night, Victorian graduates gathered at Yarra Yarra Golf Club in Melbourne’s south east.

PGA of Australia Chair, Mr Rodger Davis, as well as Chief Executive Officer Gavin Kirkman, Member Director Ian Baker-Finch and Chief Operating Officer, Stuart Hergt were all present, as they celebrated the achievements of Victoria’s graduates.

They were joined by General Manager for Membership and Education, Geoff Stewart, along with Victorian Membership Manager Luke Bower and Membership and Events Administrator, Garth Webster for an evening of celebration for a further ten PGA Professionals.

“There can be no doubt that our class of 2022 were exceptionally strong,” Bower explained. “It is great to have the chance to recognise that tonight and wish them well for their careers in the industry.”

See below for a full list of graduates from each state:

VIC:

Jay McKenzie Bryan Milligan Marcus Raptopoulos Finlay Bellingham Ben Paine Jade Shellback Callum Wilkinson Jordan McDonald Blair St. Anne Cameron Kelly

NSW: