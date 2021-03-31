NSW/ACT PGA Trainee Graduation & Awards Dinner

Strathfield Golf Club hosted the 2020 NSW/ACT PGA Graduation and Awards Dinner on Thursday evening, celebrating the achievements of 25 Trainees graduating to Full Vocational Membership of the PGA of Australia.

The PGA Members were joined by PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman, Deputy Chairman of the PGA David Stretton, NSW/ACT Vocational Committee Members, Acushnet representatives Nic Hibbert and Andrew Williams and many family and friends of the graduating class.

Gavin Kirkman gave the opening address, highlighting the value of the Membership and the task ahead of the golf industry in retaining golfers new to the game and promoting the sport through their career within the Association.

Having navigated the bushfires in 2019 and COVID-19 in 2020, a common theme throughout the night was the recognition of their achievements and successfully graduating into Full Membership after such a tumultuous 18 months.

The awards night also recognised Academic in Excellence Awards which were awarded to Darcy Boyd (Kiama Golf Club) and Danielle Vasquez (Links Shell Cove) who in the first year of the program finished first and third respectively for their year groups.

Darcy was ranked first in his year group for academic excellence, finished seventh for the year on the national performance rankings, held an adjusted average of -0.47, by the end of 2020 he had won two trainee matches at Gosford and Brighton Lakes respectively and rounded out the year with three runner-up results and five top-5 finishes including a tied fifth finish at the Rich River classic.

PGA Trainee Graduates – Class of 2020

Damien Anderson

Bovorn Bovornratanaraks

Craig Cox

Jayden Cripps

Jye Forrester

Mitchell Gannon

James Gleeson

Michael Gunawan

Jarrod Harding

Harrison Hartman

Allan Haughie

Nicholas Heath

Lauren Hibbert

Christina Kang

Ricky Kato

Claudia Lim

Benjamin Morgan

Kesava Nair

Luke O’Carrigan

Samuel Pasquali

Justin Roach

James Sampson

Liam Sheils

Stefan Tuionetoa

Billy Watson

Jordan Widdicombe