NSW/ACT PGA Trainee Graduation & Awards Dinner

The Lakes Golf Club hosted the 2019 NSW/ACT PGA Trainee Graduation and Awards Dinner on Thursday evening, celebrating the achievements of 15 PGA Trainees graduating to Full Vocational Membership.

The newly minted PGA Professionals were welcomed to the Association by Senior State Manager David Barker and CEO of the Jack Newton Junior Golf Foundation, Peter Van Wegen.

The night was attended by PGA of Australia Life Members Geoffrey Scott, Thomas Moore and Eddie Emmerson. Geoffrey Scott presented graduates with their PGA certificates and welcome them to the association as Full Vocational Members.

The 2019 NSW/ACT PGA Trainee of the Year Award was presented by FootJoy Account Manager Andrew Williams.

Mitchell Gannon from Kogarah Golf Club received top honours amongst some very strong candidates including Matthew Grenot, Dylan Thompson, Jason Perkin, Luke Humphries and Ashley Cramond.

The award follows an outstanding 2019 season during the second year of his traineeship, whereby Mitchell topped 2019 NSW/ACT Trainee Order of Merit, finished fourth on the 2019 Trainee National Ranking List, won eight trainee matches and secured nine top-five finishes respectively during the year.

“It is a tremendous privilege to be recognized for this award and something I am very proud to have achieved and will cherish for many years to come,” said Gannon.

Deputy Chairman of the PGA, David Stretton, capped off the evening by wishing the newest PGA Members the very best of luck in growing the game of golf and to develop a career of life-long learning within the industry.

NSW/ACT PGA Trainee Graduates – Class of 2019