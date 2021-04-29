Northern Territory PGA Championship returns to August timeslot

The Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship will host a field full of top Australasian talent when it returns to its traditional timeslot in 2021.

Palmerston Golf and Country Club will host the sixth edition of the much-loved ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia championship when it returns to the top end from 19-22 August.

The tournament will be the first of the 2021/22 wraparound season with a field of up to 120 players to battle for the iconic crocodile trophy and $150,000 in prize money over 72 holes.

“We are extremely pleased to be returning to Palmerston in August for the 2021 Tailor-made Building Services NT PGA Championship,” said the PGA of Australia’s Tournaments Director Australasia, Nick Dastey.

“The NT PGA has proven to be a favourite amongst the players for its relaxed and jovial atmosphere and this year it will set the scene for what is expected to be a thrilling season on the Tour.

“Palmerston Golf and Country Club continues to grow and improve and we are thankful for their commitment to hosting this great tournament, together with Ray from Tailor-made Building Services who has played an integral part in helping the event go from strength to strength.”

Palmerston Golf and Country Club general manager Matthew Hewer is excited for players from around the country to experience a number of key course and facility upgrades this August with the course expected to be at its best.

“We are grateful for the continuing support of the Northern Territory Government and the City of Palmerston that allows the most prestigious golf event in the Northern Territory to remain in Palmerston,” said Hewer.

With a tradition of providing spectators with four days of thrilling golf competition at the par 71 course, 2021 will be no exception as the tournament continues to flourish thanks to the support of Government, council and local businesses.

“Tailor-made Building Services is proud to be a local company having the naming rights sponsorship of the NT PGA for the third year running,” said Tailor-made Building Services managing director Ray Somerville.

“The NT PGA is a unique sporting event to the Northern Territory that brings the country’s best sportspersons and administrators to this great City of Palmerston to showcase the best golf Australasia has to offer.

“Tailor-made Building Services prides itself on being able to give something back to the local community to enjoy this golfing spectacle in a “free for spectators” four day event that is open to all who wish to attend.”

It is a history City of Palmerston Mayor Athina Pascoe-Bell says council will be proud to see continue in 2021.

“The City of Palmerston has been a major partner of this prestigious tournament for the past five years and we are delighted to be supporting this year’s tournament,” said Pascoe-Bell.

“The NT PGA Championship is a great few days for the City of Palmerston and I encourage all Palmerston residents to get to this year’s tournament and enjoy some high-quality golf. The NT PGA is great for the local economy and really puts the fantastic Palmerston Golf Course on the sporting map.”

The Tailor-made NT PGA Championship will be played from 19-22 August at Palmerston Golf Course and forms part of the 2021/22 ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia season.