Norris tops star-studded Legends Tour finale - PGA of Australia

South Australian Jason Norris has closed out his rookie season in style, taking out a star-studded Living Choice Australian Legends Tour Championship at Headland Golf Club on the Sunshine Coast.

Household names such as John Senden, Andre Stolz, Peter Senior, Peter Lonard, Paul Gow and Wayne ‘Radar’ Riley teed it up in a season finale made all the more special by a guest appearance by 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott.

At 42 years of age, Scott has a way to go before he can play the Legends Tour, leaving Norris to stamp his credentials on future Order of Merits with a second win in his maiden season.

His three-stroke victory was set up by the low round of the tournament on day one, a six-under 66 that gave him a two-stroke buffer from Peter Fowler, Richard Backwell, Adam Le Vesconte and David McKenzie, fresh from his successful mission at Champions Tour Q School.

Following Round 1 a sportsman’s dinner was held at the club with Mark Allen hosting an extremely successful and enjoyable evening for all in attendance.

Given Allen’s own battle with the disease and that which now faces great mate and driving force behind the event, Glenn Joyner, bowel cancer was a strong theme of the night, Allen urging all of his fellow Legends Tour compatriots to be aware of any danger signs and to get regular check-ups.

When Wednesday’s second round began it was Fowler and Senden who came out firing.

Fowler got to eight-under for the tournament early in his round and Senden seven-under through 10 holes to apply some early leaderboard pressure.

Both faded over the closing holes however with Fowler signing for a one-under 71 and five-under total while Senden’s three-under 69 saw him finish the tournament in a tie for seventh at two-under.

Fowler and Lonard would finish in a share of second with Senior (68) to claim outright fourth.

It was Norris though who took top honours, compiling a second round of two-under 70 for an eight-under total of 136 and a three-stroke win.

In just 11 starts Norris accumulated $44,250 in prize money to finish sixth on the Order of Merit, the 50-year-old leaving no doubt that he will be one of the leading contenders when season 2023 kicks off.

For the second straight year it was Andre Stolz who claimed Order of Merit honours, almost $30,000 clear of Peter Senior in second with Chris Taylor rounding out the top three.

