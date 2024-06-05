 Norris takes early advantage in Fiji - PGA of Australia

Norris takes early advantage in Fiji


Jason Norris returned to the scene of one of the biggest highlights of his golf career to take a one-shot lead heading into day two of the Vuksich & Borich Fiji Legends Golf Classic this afternoon.

The Queensland-based Victorian scored a four-shot win in the 2017 Fiji International, a tournament co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour of Australasia, DP World Tour and Asian Tour, banking the biggest cheque of his career.

Now one of the best players on the over-50s PGA Legends Tour, Norris shot a 1-under 71 on day one to lead defending champion Peter Senior and Martin Peterson by a shot, with a group of four players – Roland Baglin, Chris Hollingsworth, Mark Boulton and Christopher Taylor – a further shot back on 1-over.

It’s the first time Norris has returned to Natadola Bay since he defended his Fiji International title in 2018.

“It’s a great feeling to be back,” Norris said.

“I didn’t play as well as the time I won but the course is magnificent. I just love it and love being here.

“It is a tough golf course and the thing for me this year is that previously I’d only ever played off the back tees. We’re a tee forward and it’s a completely different golf course.

“I had no idea what clubs to hit at times.”

Leaderboard

71: Jason Norris

72: Peter Senior, Martin Peterson

73: Roland Baglin, Chris Hollingsworth, Mark Boulton, Christopher Taylor

74: Andre Stolz, Grahame Stinson, David Fearns, John Onions


Headlines at a glance

Related Content

Andre Stolz
Stolz shoots 65 to join Norris in Fiji Legends lead
PGA Members changing the game in Atlanta
Norris takes early advantage in Fiji
Brazel welcomes bolstered field for Mackay Pro-Am
Media Centre