Norris takes early advantage in Fiji - PGA of Australia

Jason Norris returned to the scene of one of the biggest highlights of his golf career to take a one-shot lead heading into day two of the Vuksich & Borich Fiji Legends Golf Classic this afternoon.

The Queensland-based Victorian scored a four-shot win in the 2017 Fiji International, a tournament co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour of Australasia, DP World Tour and Asian Tour, banking the biggest cheque of his career.

Now one of the best players on the over-50s PGA Legends Tour, Norris shot a 1-under 71 on day one to lead defending champion Peter Senior and Martin Peterson by a shot, with a group of four players – Roland Baglin, Chris Hollingsworth, Mark Boulton and Christopher Taylor – a further shot back on 1-over.

It’s the first time Norris has returned to Natadola Bay since he defended his Fiji International title in 2018.

“It’s a great feeling to be back,” Norris said.

“I didn’t play as well as the time I won but the course is magnificent. I just love it and love being here.

“It is a tough golf course and the thing for me this year is that previously I’d only ever played off the back tees. We’re a tee forward and it’s a completely different golf course.

“I had no idea what clubs to hit at times.”

Leaderboard

71: Jason Norris

72: Peter Senior, Martin Peterson

73: Roland Baglin, Chris Hollingsworth, Mark Boulton, Christopher Taylor

74: Andre Stolz, Grahame Stinson, David Fearns, John Onions