Norris shoots 62 to win Murray Bridge Legends - PGA of Australia

Two birdies in his final three holes has secured Jason Norris a three-stroke victory at the Murray Bridge GC Spry Civil Construction Legends Pro-Am.

The $25,000 two-day event attracted the cream of the SParms PGA Legends Tour with Norris storming home with a round of six-under 62 to take top spot from Euan Walters (66) and Andre Stolz (69).

Stolz and Tim Elliott were joint leaders by two strokes after day one following rounds of three-under 65, Elliott crediting his round to a return to form with the putter that he regularly wields with such mastery.

The cool wind made the par-68 layout tricky for Round 2, Stolz playing the front nine in two-over to open the door to the likes of Norris.

After a 67 on day one Peter Senior also shaped as a likely challenger but also made early bogeys in his round of four-over 72 to fall to a tie for ninth.

As others were losing ground, Norris made his move.

Five birdies in his opening 13 holes saw him surge to the lead and he closed it out with two further birdies on 15 and 16 for a two-round total of five-under par.

Walters and Stolz shared second at two-under par, one clear of Peter O’Malley (67) and Lucas Bates (68) at one-under.

The South Australian swing of the SParms PGA Legends Tour now moves to Stirling Golf Club for the two-day Stirling Golf Club Legends Pro-Am starting Sunday.

Final scores