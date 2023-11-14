Norris extends winning run at Pymble Legends Pro-Am - PGA of Australia

There was no sign of a winning hangover as Jason Norris backed up his Australian PGA Senior Championship win with victory at the Seamless Pymble Legends Pro-Am on Monday.

A five-stroke winner at Richmond Golf Club on Sunday, the one-round sprint at Pymble Golf Club kept things much tighter at the top of the leaderboard.

Playing alongside Peter O’Malley and the team from Seamless, Norris once again leant on the two most important clubs in the bag for a round of 3-under 66 and a one-stroke win.

Victorian David McKenzie (67) shared second spot with Scott Laycock (67) with six players finishing in a tie for fourth at 1-under 68.

“It’s always hard to come back out after a win in a big tournament, to come back to a one day pro-am,” Norris conceded.

“I just had a great group of blokes, playing with ‘POM’ and the major sponsors and just enjoyed the day really and played pretty solid.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

Riding a wave of confidence, Norris once again relied on his work with the driver and putter to come out in front.

With his iron play not quite at his usual high standard, Norris was forced to fall back on the flatstick to stay ahead of the field.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“I’ve said to some people that I actually don’t feel like I’m playing that well.

“I’m driving it quite well, my irons are average and my putting’s pretty solid. Driving it well, putting well, that’s most of the game really these days.

“That’s why I’m scoring pretty well I think.

“I drove it very well again today, missed a couple of greens, had a couple of chip-and-putts.

“Didn’t get up-and-down a couple of times but my ball-striking is quite solid and I’m putting pretty well.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Jason Norris 66

T2 David McKenzie 67

T2 Scott Laycock 67

T4 Brad Burns 68

T4 Brendan Chant 68

T4 Steve Conran 68

T4 Nigel Lane 68

T4 David Van Raalte 68

T4 Perry Parker 68

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour remains in Sydney on Wednesday for the $20,000 New South Wales Golf Club Legends Pro-Am in partnership with Porsche Centre Sydney South at New South Wales Golf Club.

Final scores and prize money