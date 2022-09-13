Norris claims first Legends Tour win at Rowes Bay - PGA of Australia

It has taken just two starts for Jason Norris to claim his first SParms PGA Legends Tour title, finishing one clear of Peter Senior at the Townsville Brothers Leagues Club Rowes Bay Legends Pro-Am.

Players were faced with a Rowes Bay Golf Club layout buffeted by heavy winds throughout the afternoon, Norris recording a second straight round of five-under 68 for a 10-under par winning total.

Norris made his Legends Tour debut just two days after turning 50 at last week’s Mike Carney Toyota Townsville Legends Pro-Am.

He finished eighth there and showed that he will be a future Order of Merit contender with a victory at Rowes Bay.

A four-time winner on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia, Norris’s last win came at the 2017 Fiji International and he revelled being back in the heat of competition.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been in the winner’s circle so I’m pretty happy,” Norris said.

“I had a fair few birdies early yesterday and then I was getting a bit jittery because I hadn’t been there for a while.

“You look at the scores and you might get jittery but I love that feeling of knowing and trying to beat the pressure. Even if you stuff up with the pressure, I like the feeling of trying to do it.

“It’s not often that you beat Peter so I’m pretty happy about that too.”

Senior finished outright second with a score of nine-under, two clear of Round 1 leader Chris Taylor who followed up his 66 on day one with an even-par 73 on Tuesday.

“The course was playing a lot harder than yesterday,” explained Norris, who will join the Legends Tour in Europe next year.

“The greens were firm and quick and the wind was up around 30-35km/h where yesterday was more like 20-25.”

In eight events on the PGA Tour of Australasia last season Norris made all eight cuts and recorded four top-25 finishes.

He intends to continue to play the main tour in addition to some starts on the SParms PGA Legends Tour.

“There’s a lot on. I’ll be playing the full tour and hopefully keep the game steady and play a few of the bigger Legends events in the middle as well,” Norris added.

The SParms PGA Legends Tour now has a break before resuming at the Fairbairn Legends Pro-Am in Canberra on October 7.

Click here for final results and prize money.