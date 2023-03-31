Norris and â€˜super caddieâ€™ triumph at Tanunda Pines - PGA of Australia

A hot putter and the guiding hand of son Bailey has earned Jason Norris a four-stroke win at The Lutheran Homes Baroosa Legends Tour Pro-Am at Tanunda Pines Golf Course.

The South Australian native delivered a course record of eight-under 64 in the second round for a 13-under total, four strokes clear of reigning SParms PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit winner Andre Stolz.

The picturesque bushland layout in the Barossa Valley an hour outside of Adelaide offered up ideal conditions for both days, the abundance of quality wines in the area only adding to the enjoyment for the 60 Senior Professionals taking part.

A winner at Murray Bridge earlier in the week with a course record 62 in the second round, Norris again produced his best golf on day two, making four birdies on the trot on the front nine in a bogey-free round of eight-under par.

Adding to the thrill of victory was having 12-year-old son and â€˜super caddieâ€™ Bailey on the bag.

Tanunda Pines also played host this week to the SA Senior Foursomes Championship where Roland Baglin and Robert Mitchell came out on top.

SA Senior Foursomes champions Robert Mitchell and Roland Baglin.

In a solid field that included Terry Price playing with Peter Oâ€™Malley and Victorian Foursomes champions Brad Burns and Chris Taylor, the team of Baglin and Mitchell combined for a round of four-under 68 in the alternate shot format.

That was enough to edge out Oâ€™Malley and Price by one stroke.

In a round that consisted of five birdies and one bogey, Mitchell and Baglin combined perfectly, driving the ball well which was the key to their round.

Price and Oâ€™Malley got off to a hot start to be four-under through the front nine which included an eagle at the par-5 sixth hole.

Unfortunately for two of the legends of Australian golf, bogeys on the first two par 3s on the back nine halted their charge.

The South Australian swing of the SParms PGA Legends Tour now moves on to Thaxted Park for the Glenn Joyner Legends Invitational on Saturday, the star-studded field boasting Champions Tour regular David McKenzie.

