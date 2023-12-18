Norris adds Qld Senior PGA title to victory list - PGA of Australia

Jason Norris added the Queensland Senior PGA Championship to his growing list of achievements on the PGA Legends Tour with a dominant victory at Maroochy River Golf Club on the Sunshine Coast.

The winner of the Australian Senior PGA Championship in October, Norris (64-68) finished on an impressive 12-under-par total for the 36 holes to be three shots ahead of new PGA TOUR Champions member David Bransdon (69-67).

It was the fifth victory of the year, and eighth overall, for Norris on the PGA Legends Tour as he finishes off a busy 2023 which has also seen him compete on the Staysure Legends Tour in Europe, where he had three top-10s, and the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.

The shot of the tournament, the third leg of the Sunshine Coast Series, came from Queensland’s Richard Backwell who aced the par-3 12th hole on day two, holing out from 135 metres with an eight-iron.

HOW THE VICTORY UNFOLDED

Norris had visions of shooting his first 59 in competition when he was an incredible 10-under-par after 14 holes in his opening day 64 at Maroochy River.

Starting on the 12th, the 51-year-old birdied his opening four holes and then produced another streak of four in a row from the 4th to the 7th.

Bogeys on the 9th and 11th ruined the 59 chances but still left the Victorian with a two-shot overnight lead over Paul Gow and Marcus Cain.

A front nine of 31 in windy conditions sealed the win on day two where the only bogey of his round came at the short par-4 15th.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“It was just amazing golf,” Norris said of his opening day 64.

“The putts went in, the drives went straight and my irons were good. It doesn’t happen often so you take it while you get it.

“I started really well again today which was nice but the putts didn’t go in on the back nine.

“I’m a score looker, I like looking at scores, and there were a couple of guys coming closer so I felt a bit of pressure which was nice.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

-12: Jason Norris (64-68)

-9: David Bransdon (69-67)

-7: Mark Boulton (69-68)

-6: Terry Price (69-69), Murray Lott (68-70)

-5: Paul Gow (66-73)

NEXT UP

The Sunshine Coast Series reaches its finale with the Living Choice Australian Legends Tour Championship at Headland Golf Club on Wednesday and Thursday. The 36-hole event has a $30,000 prize purse with Norris as the defending champion.

Photo: Jason Norris with his son Bailey at Maroochy River