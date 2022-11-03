Nominees confirmed for NSW/ACT Vocational awards - PGA of Australia

Nominees have been confirmed for the NSW/ ACT PGA Vocational Awards, with winners set to be announced at a PGA Member Luncheon at The Lakes Golf Club, November 17.
The perfect chance to celebrate the extensive contribution of all PGA Professionals in the state whose tireless dedication helps to grow the game every day, winners will be named in four categories.
“It is important that we honour and celebrate the work that our PGA Professionals are doing right across the golf industry every day,” said Senior State Manager for the PGA, Dave Barker.
“Every state recognises members who have achieved success in their various roles, so we are very much looking forward to doing that for our Professionals in New South Wales and the ACT.”
Winners will be named for: Club Professional of the Year, Management Professional of the Year, Coach of the Year – High Performance and Coach of the Year – Game Development.
The winners of each will also become eligible to win the national awards in their respective categories at the PGA Awards Night, held in conjunction with the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.
A full list of nominees is available below:
PGA NSW/ACT Club Professional of the Year
Matthew Allan – Coffs Harbour Golf Club
Rodney Booth – Club Catalina
Brent Dale – Liverpool Golf Club
Kyle Francis – Bexley Golf Club
Lee Hunt – Bankstown Golf Club
Rob Richards – Warringah Golf Club
Russell Skennerton – The Lakes Golf Club
PGA Coach of the Year – Game Development
James Edge – GolfSpace
Colin Edwards – Teven Valley Golf Course
Sebastian Howell – The Coast Golf Club
Toby McGeachie – The Links Shell Cove
Ollie Neave – Moore Park Golf
Lorien Scott – Concord Golf Club
PGA Coach of the Year – High Performance
Ben Paterson – Avondale Golf Club
John Serhan – St Michaels Golf Club
PGA Management Professional of the Year
Christopher Longbottom – Harden Golf Club
Matthew Olson – The Lakes Golf Club