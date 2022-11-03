Nominees confirmed for NSW/ACT Vocational awards - PGA of Australia

Nominees have been confirmed for the NSW/ ACT PGA Vocational Awards, with winners set to be announced at a PGA Member Luncheon at The Lakes Golf Club, November 17.

The perfect chance to celebrate the extensive contribution of all PGA Professionals in the state whose tireless dedication helps to grow the game every day, winners will be named in four categories.

“It is important that we honour and celebrate the work that our PGA Professionals are doing right across the golf industry every day,” said Senior State Manager for the PGA, Dave Barker.

“Every state recognises members who have achieved success in their various roles, so we are very much looking forward to doing that for our Professionals in New South Wales and the ACT.”

Winners will be named for: Club Professional of the Year, Management Professional of the Year, Coach of the Year – High Performance and Coach of the Year – Game Development.

The winners of each will also become eligible to win the national awards in their respective categories at the PGA Awards Night, held in conjunction with the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.

A full list of nominees is available below:

PGA NSW/ACT Club Professional of the Year

Matthew Allan – Coffs Harbour Golf Club

Rodney Booth – Club Catalina

Brent Dale – Liverpool Golf Club

Kyle Francis – Bexley Golf Club

Lee Hunt – Bankstown Golf Club

Rob Richards – Warringah Golf Club

Russell Skennerton – The Lakes Golf Club

PGA Coach of the Year – Game Development

James Edge – GolfSpace

Colin Edwards – Teven Valley Golf Course

Sebastian Howell – The Coast Golf Club

Toby McGeachie – The Links Shell Cove

Ollie Neave – Moore Park Golf

Lorien Scott – Concord Golf Club

PGA Coach of the Year – High Performance

Ben Paterson – Avondale Golf Club

John Serhan – St Michaels Golf Club

PGA Management Professional of the Year

Christopher Longbottom – Harden Golf Club

Matthew Olson – The Lakes Golf Club