New Zealand Open added to St Andrews qualifying - PGA of Australia

Members of the PGA Tour of Australasia have been given a golden opportunity to play their way into the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews next July following the announcement of The Open Qualifying sites by the R&A.

Sixteen events across 11 countries will be staged in the lead-up to arguably the most coveted championship in world golf to be staged in 2022 at the home of golf, the Old Course at St Andrews.

A minimum of 46 places in The Open are available through the Series, which provides golfers with opportunities to qualify at events around the world on the PGA TOUR, DP World Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia, Asian Tour, Korean Tour, Japan Golf Tour and Sunshine Tour.

For the first time, the New Zealand Open on the PGA Tour of Australasia will feature as part of the Series when it is played at Millbrook in Queenstown from 31 March-3 April. Three qualifying places will be offered at New Zealand’s national championship.

“We have worked closely with our colleagues at the leading professional tours to agree an exciting schedule of events through which golfers can qualify for The 150th Open at St Andrews,” said Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director – Championships at The R&A.

“There is a real desire among players to be part of this historic occasion at the home of golf and this will undoubtedly spur them on to secure a sought-after place in the Championship next year.”

The New Zealand Open will offer three places to the leading three players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 10 and ties, providing a direct pathway to what will be the highlight of the 2022 golf year.

“To have three guaranteed spots for the top finishers at the New Zealand Open at The Open is exceptional news, and we believe this will draw more and more international players to Queenstown in March,” said New Zealand Open Tournament Chairman John Hart.

Golf New Zealand Chief Executive, Dean Murphy, commented that “this opportunity adds significantly to the history of the New Zealand Open”.

“It’s pretty exciting that our national championship in New Zealand has been given the opportunity to have three places at the 150th milestone playing of The Open. We hope that this extra incentive provides those in the field a little more motivation to be at the top of the leaderboard when the final putt is sunk at Millbrook next year.

“All Kiwi golfers have a close affinity with The Open, following Sir Bob Charles’ win back in 1963. Today’s announcement represents a real opportunity for another Kiwi to compete for the Claret Jug.”

The winner of the 2021/2022 PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit will also receive an exemption into The Open.

Australian players already exempt for next year’s Open are Min Woo Lee, Lucas Herbert, Jason Scrivener (Top 30 in 2021 DP World Tour rankings) and Cameron Smith (Top 30 players from the final 2021 FedExCup Points list).

Full list of Open Qualifying Series sites

OQS-Singapore

SMBC Singapore Open

20-23 January

Sentosa, Singapore

4 places to the leading four players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 12 and ties

OQS-USA

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

3-6 March

Bay Hill, Orlando

3 places to the leading three players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 10 and ties

OQS-New Zealand

New Zealand Open

31 March–3 April

Millbrook, Queenstown

3 places to the leading three players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 10 and ties

OQS-Japan

Mizuno Open

26-29 May

JFE Setonaikai Golf Club, Kasaoka

4 places to the leading four players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 12 and ties

OQS-Netherlands

Dutch Open

26-29 May

Bernardus Golf, Cromvoirt

3 places to the leading three players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 10 and ties

OQS-Canada

RBC Canadian Open

9-12 June

St George’s Golf and Country Club, Toronto

2 places to the leading two players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 8 and ties

OQS-Korea

KOLON Korea Open

23-26 June

Woo Jeong Hills, Cheonan

2 places to the leading two players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 8 and ties

OQS-Final Qualifying

28 June

Fairmont St Andrews

Hollinwell

Prince’s

St Annes Old Links

Minimum of 12 places to the leading 3 players at each venue.

OQS-Ireland

Irish Open

30 June-3 July

Mount Juliet Estate, Co. Kilkenny

3 places to the leading three players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 10 and ties

OQS-USA

John Deere Classic

30 June-3 July

TPC Deere Run, Silvis

3 places to the leading three players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 10 and ties

OQS-Scotland

Genesis Scottish Open

7-10 July

Renaissance Club, North Berwick

3 places to the leading three players (not otherwise exempt) who finish in the top 10 and ties

OQS-USA

Barbasol Championship

7-10 July

Keene Trace, Nicholasville

1 place to the leading player (not otherwise exempt) who finishes in the top 5 and ties