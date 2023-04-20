New home locked in for PGA Associates National Championship - PGA of Australia

Cobram Barooga Golf Club has further strengthened its commitment to professional golf in Australia by signing on as the host venue of the PGA Associates National Championship for the next three years.

The premier event on the Membership Pathway Program playing schedule, the PGA Associates National Championship was last played at Rich River Golf Club in 2021 and will remain on the Murray River until at least 2025.

Host to TPS Murray River that has featured on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia the past two years and which has witnessed history with victories by Hannah Green and Sarah Jane Smith, Cobram Barooga will welcome not only the PGA of Australia’s best Associates from October 30-November 3 but also Apprentice and Trainee champions from Great Britain and Ireland, New Zealand and South Africa.

“The playing component remains an integral aspect within the broad educational offering of the Membership Pathway Program and the PGA Associates National Championship represents the pinnacle of our playing schedule,” said Geoff Stewart, General Manager of Membership and Education.

“We are thrilled that the National Championship is locked in at Cobram Barooga Golf Club for at least the next three years.

“It has proven itself to not only be a wonderful host venue but a championship course that identifies the best player in the field.

“We have no doubt that will again be the case when the PGA Associates National Championship takes place at Cobram Barooga later this year.”

A four-time winner already this season, Linus Yip (Avondale Golf Club) currently leads the NSW Order of Merit while Daniel Gill (Peninsula Kingswood Country Golf Club) also has four wins to establish himself as one of the favourites for Cobram.

The PGA Associates National Championship will see male and female Associates play against each other from respective championship tees with the winner to earn direct entry into the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club.

“The PGA is built upon the contribution of Members who emerge through the Membership Pathway Program,” explained Stewart.

“To see the winner of the National Championship tee it up against some of the world’s best at the Australian PGA Championship provides a great thrill to everyone within the MPP.”

The Murray River courses have a long history of hosting Associate championships with the $50,000 Victorian PGA Associate Championship to take place at Tocumwal Golf Club from May 2-5.