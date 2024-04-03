New Era a perfect fit for Australian Golf - PGA of Australia

Australian Golf has teamed up with New Era, the world’s leading headwear and lifestyle brand, in a new three-year partnership.

The producer of performance headwear for some of the world’s finest leagues, teams and athletes since 1920 is now the Official Headwear Partner across Australian golf’s peak bodies – Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia, as well as an official partner of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour of Australasia.

The partnership also includes Australia’s three biggest Tour events – the ISPS HANDA Australian Open, Australian PGA Championship and Vic Open.

As a highlight of the new agreement, special edition items, available to the public, will be produced for tournaments across New Era’s lifestyle and traditional golf caps and bucket hat collections.

PGA of Australia Commercial Director Australasia Michael McDonald said: “Golf and New Era is a perfect fit. It’s exciting for us to team up with such a well-recognised and loved brand which transcends fashion and sport.

“We are looking forward to working closely with New Era in the coming years and are excited at the plans they have to activate the partnership across Australian Golf.

“We will be working together to create a new range of street-based golf products to cater to the demands of the younger generation who are increasingly loving the game of golf.

“There will also be opportunities for New Era to increase their connection with the highly skilled PGA Professionals, who are at the forefront of promoting and growing golf at clubs and facilities across the country.”

New Era Cap Australia General Manager Simon Hibbs said: “New Era is very pleased to announce its partnership with Australian Golf.

“New Era has a global reach in the game of golf and now is an exciting time for New Era to expand that to include Australia. New Era look forward to working with Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and WPGA Tour of Australasia to innovate and grow the headwear program with our unique sports lifestyle DNA.”

New Era Caps are the official on-field headwear partner to some of the world’s biggest sporting leagues including the MLB, NBA and NFL.