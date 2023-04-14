New agreement opens Thailand Mixed to PGATA and WPGA Tour members - PGA of Australia

A new agreement entered into by the WPGA Tour of Australasia has opened the door for Aussie men and women to play in th Thailand Mixed hosted by TrustGolf series of events in 2023.

There are five events in the Thailand Mixed hosted by TrustGolf series across May, June and September, with WPGA Tour members now given the opportunity to fill 30 of the 60 available women’s spots alongside the 60 men.

The agreement will also result in up to 30 ISPS HANDA PGA TOUR of Australasia members getting an opportunity to play in the event, with the full field vying for a combined prize pool of at least $US750,000 across the five events.

The first event in the series – the Thailand Mixed Cup #1 – will be played from May 11-14 with WPGA Tour members Rhianna Lewis, Steff Vogel, Elmay Viking, Siyi and Munchin Keh among the first to enter.

WPGA Tour CEO Karen Lunn said that this was an important moment in the history of the WPGA Tour.

“We are delighted to announce this new partnership with TrustGolf, with the Thailand Mixed Series aligning perfectly with our strategy of providing our WPGA Tour members with more playing opportunities and pathways,” Lunn said.

“The synergies between the TrustGolf Thailand Mixed Series and Webex Players Series events run here in Australia show that both the WPGA Tour and TrustGolf are organisations prepared to do things outside of the box.

“The work that we are doing with the PGA of Australia, which has seen the operations of the WPGA Tour fall under the banner of the PGA alongside the men’s Tour, has enabled us to enter into agreements such as this knowing that we have the resourcing in place to service such events.

“In 2022, three of the five TrustGolf Series events were won by women professionals, so this is a fantastic opportunity for our Australian and Asian-based members to continue to compete outside our usual tour schedule during the months when we normally don’t host any full-field events.”

TrustGolf CEO, Dr Prin Singhanart, said that the collaboration could only be a positive thing for golf in the region.

“This is an exciting moment for TrustGolf and for the Thailand Mixed Series, to not only partner with the WPGA Tour of Australasia but to also enter into an arrangement whereby we will offer the PGA Tour of Australasia a number of exemptions into the TrustGolf Thailand Mixed Series tournaments for its members.

“With the WPGA and PGA Tour of Australasia also running combined women’s and men’s events with their Webex Players Series, there are obvious synergies with what we are trying to achieve with offering an increased number of playing opportunities and pathways to our respective members.”

About the TrustGolf Thailand Mixed Series

– In 2023 there will be five events on the TrustGolf Thailand Mixed Series

– Each event has a field of 120 players (60 male and 60 female players)

– The first two events will be held in May 2023

– The second and third events will be held in June 2023

– The TrustGolf Thailand Mixed Series Final will be held in September 2023